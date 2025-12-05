Cyient Semiconductors Qualifies for Key Bid in Semi-Conductor Laboratory-Mohali Revamp

Company Set to Play a Key Role in Strengthening India's Custom Silicon Capabilities

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Semiconductors, a leader in custom ASIC turnkey and intelligent power solutions, announced that it has been qualified for a pivotal contract for the supply and qualification of technology IPs, including design enablement, for the ₹4,500-crore modernization initiative at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali.

This modernization initiative supports the Government of India's objectives under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which aims to expand domestic semiconductor capability, reduce reliance on imports, and create accessible fabrication capacity for startups, academia, and strategic sectors. Cyient Semiconductors is set to contribute directly to these goals by updating the process technology platforms that will underpin the upgraded fab.

Under this mandate, Cyient Semiconductors will supply and qualify three foundational process technologies—RF-CMOS, BCD (HV LDMOS), and CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) —for SCL's enhanced 8-inch manufacturing line. These technologies are widely used across industrial, automotive, energy, sensing, and connectivity domains and are essential to strengthening the relevance and utility of India's mature-node semiconductor capability.

"Being technically qualified for this strategic project is a proud moment for Cyient Semiconductors and a strong validation of our engineering depth, IP portfolio, and turnkey execution capabilities. Our collaboration with SCL will accelerate India's semiconductor self-reliance by delivering highly relevant, high-value silicon solutions in digital, analog mixed signal and power domains, areas that continue to see massive global demand," said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Cyient Limited.

The project marks a major milestone in Cyient Semiconductors' journey to become India's premier turnkey ASIC provider, encompassing the entire chip lifecycle from specification to silicon production.

"We are proud to have been qualified for this critical part of SCL's modernization. RF-CMOS, BCD (HV LDMOS), and CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) are areas where our teams have a deep strength, and this program enables us to leverage that capability for a national mission. We see this as both a responsibility and an opportunity to help strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem," said, Suman Narayan, CEO, Cyient Semiconductors.

This highlights Cyient Semiconductors' strategic focus on high-growth segments, including smart energy semiconductors and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

By qualifying for these updated technology platforms, Cyient Semiconductors will enable SCL to potentially support a wider range of applications in the future. These could include smart energy and metering solutions, certain classes of automotive electronics, industrial control systems, imaging and sensing technologies, and low-power wireless or IoT devices—areas where an enhanced mature-node process may offer relevance over time.

