CYKLAR Launches at Sephora This March, Marking the Brand's First Major Prestige Retail Expansion

Founded by Claudia Sulewski and backed by The Center, CYKLAR makes its debut on Sephora.com February 21, with a nationwide in-store rollout beginning in March.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CYKLAR, the modern fragrance and body-care brand founded by creator and entrepreneur Claudia Sulewski and backed by The Center, announces its launch at Sephora, marking a defining milestone for the brand. The partnership signals CYKLAR's evolution from a cult-favorite, creator-led DTC brand into a scaled, category-defining presence within prestige beauty.

CYKLAR Assortment

CYKLAR will debut on Sephora.com on February 21, with an in-store rollout across approximately 450 doors nationwide between March 2 and March 16. Ahead of the launch, "Coming Soon" pages will go live on Sephora.com on February 3, and an exclusive new fragrance family will be available to Sephora Rouge members on February 20 and to the public at Sephora.com the following day, on the official launch.

"This moment is incredibly meaningful," says Claudia Sulewski, Founder of CYKLAR. "CYKLAR was built intentionally—with our community, with formulation integrity, and with longevity in mind. Sephora has always felt like the ultimate home for the brand. Their customer is skincare-first, ingredient-aware, fragrance-loving, and deeply routine-driven—exactly who CYKLAR is for."

Sephora represents CYKLAR's first major prestige retail partner and a natural next chapter for a brand designed for scale. Since launch, CYKLAR has cultivated a devoted community through its sensorial, skin-forward approach to fragrance and body care—anchored in high-performance formulations, emotional storytelling, and everyday ritual. The brand enters Sephora operationally ready, with hero SKUs, a robust supply chain, and proven demand from its audience.

At Sephora, customers will discover CYKLAR's signature fragrance-forward body essentials—where elevated scent meets skincare-grade formulas—designed to integrate seamlessly into daily routines. The launch underscores CYKLAR's position at the intersection of fragrance, body care, and modern wellness, redefining how consumers experience scent in their everyday lives.

With its arrival at Sephora, CYKLAR enters its next era—one rooted in community, built with intention, and poised for lasting impact in prestige beauty.

About CYKLAR

Founded by Claudia Sulewski, CYKLAR is a modern fragrance and body-care brand designed to transform everyday routines into sensorial rituals. Blending skincare-grade formulas with emotionally resonant scent, CYKLAR creates elevated essentials that live at the intersection of fragrance, body care, and wellness. Built intentionally with community at its core, the brand is redefining how fragrance shows up in daily life—intimate, functional, and deeply personal.

SOURCE CYKLAR