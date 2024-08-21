Cylerian's Unified Platform Stops Cyber Attack by Global Hacking Group

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylerian , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, helped identify and thwart a sophisticated cyber threat. The threat actor, believed to be affiliated with the "Embargo Ransomware Group," an offshoot of the ALPHV Blackcat group, gained access via a password spraying attempt against a VPN server, and was able to abuse account weaknesses to gain escalate access to critical systems. The Cylerian platform's holistic approach to security enabled the victim enterprise to fully identify and mitigate the threat, preventing further data loss and operational disruption.

The victim enterprise had implemented an industry-leading EDR solution which detected some host-based reconnaissance activities. However, it was Cylerian's comprehensive and unified platform offering full host and network visibility, threat hunting and advanced incident response capabilities that allowed the enterprise to uncover the full extent of the intrusion. This included the attackers' abuse of account weaknesses, establishment of persistence through malicious backdoors, creation of unauthorized administrator accounts, and installation of remote access and data transfer tools.

The "Embargo Ransomware Group" have previously targeted various industries, including a recent ransomware attack on the Town of Summerville, SC , and Gerard Perrier Industrie (GPI) , an enterprise in the French industrial sector

"This incident highlights the critical need for comprehensive visibility to detect and respond to complex threats," said Vijay Akasapu, founder and CEO of Cylerian. "While both our EDR and the competitor's EDR detected attacker activity, it was Cylerian's unified capabilities that allowed us to identify the true scope of the attack. Relying on just one aspect of cybersecurity is not enough to protect against today's sophisticated threat landscape."

As cyber threats continue to evolve, Cylerian's integrated approach to security ensures that organizations are equipped with the tools necessary to safeguard their most critical assets.

