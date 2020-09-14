Cylient CEO Dianna Anderson Featured in "How Do I Lead Now?" Video Series

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With compassion and insight, Dianna Anderson invites leaders to reinvent their approach to leadership as they address the multifaceted challenges of these turbulent times. Containing reflection questions and ideas to reinforce the practice, leaders can use this series of short videos to transition from "direct and correct" leadership—where leaders have the answers and tell people what to do—to coaching-based leadership, where leaders ignite insight to inspire action. Start with the Week 1 video and begin the series now.

"To be honest, the 'direct and correct' approach to leadership hasn't worked that well for some time now," said Anderson. "The chaos caused by the pandemic has made the gulf between what expert-based leadership can deliver and the current needs of our tumultuous environment painfully obvious. It has also created an amazing opportunity to reimagine what it means to be a good and effective leader now."

People need to feel safe, seen and supported in order to contribute the best they have to offer. Leaders need to have the skills to turn everyday conversations into opportunities to help people address personal challenges, connect with others more effectively, and resolve never-before-seen issues in order to foster a sense of security in the midst of uncertainty. That's what leadership needs to look like now.

Cylient offers virtual and digital training that teaches people to untie "knots" in everyday conversations. Knots are things that are KNOT happening, such as conversations people are "knot" having, or projects that are "knot" moving forward. Our Untying the Knot® approach to "in the moment" coaching gives everyone in your organization a simple yet powerful way to resolve day-to-day challenges amicably while facilitating learning.

