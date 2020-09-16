Cylient Launches Global and Collaborative Digital Learning Version of Coaching in the Moment® Training

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylient today announced the global launch of Coaching in the Moment digital learning where people learn how to recognize and untie knots in everyday conversations. Knots are things that are not happening—like team members not talking about an important issue or someone not doing what is expected of them. Coaching in the Moment teaches people how to quickly identify what is stuck and use "in the moment" coaching approaches to amicably resolve issues, foster learning from everyday challenges, strengthen relationships and much more.

Learners have fun as they journey together for four weeks in this collaborative, moderator-guided learning experience. With social learning, discussions, video scenarios, and real-life application of coaching approaches, the learning comes alive. An entire learning ecosphere can be created through the addition of virtual group practice sessions, the support of champions and office hours.

"We've taught thousands of people using our instructor-led Coaching in the Moment workshop, and now we are thrilled to make the same robust learning experience available to those who don't have access to a classroom setting," said Dianna Anderson, CEO of Cylient. "Now, more than ever, everyone needs to feel comfortable talking about the things that matter most, because we can't change what we can't talk about."

For more information about Cylient's Coaching in the Moment digital learning, email us at [email protected].

About Cylient

Cylient offers virtual and digital training that teaches people to untie "knots" in everyday conversations. Knots are things that are KNOT happening, such as conversations people are "knot" having, or projects that are "knot" moving forward. Our Untying the Knot® approach to "in the moment" coaching gives everyone in your organization a simple yet powerful way to resolve day-to-day challenges amicably while facilitating learning.

