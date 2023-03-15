Cylinder deactivation system market size set to grow by USD 828.61 million from 2022-2027; Stringent emission and fuel economy standards will boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cylinder deactivation system market size is estimated to grow by USD 828.61 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. The stringent emission and fuel economy standards are driving the growth of the market significantly. Governments across the globe have strict regulations governing fuel emissions and fuel economy, and conscientious automotive OEMs must comply with these requirements. OEMs have attempted to build improved and more efficient engine management systems to meet these standards. The CDA system also improves fuel economy by increasing the load on the working cylinders. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market 2023-2027

Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product type (4 cylinders, 6 cylinders, and above), and vehicle type (passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle).

The market share growth of the 4 cylinders segment is estimated to be significant during the forecast period. On average, a midsize sedan with a four-cylinder engine improves fuel economy combined with city and highway by 10%. Not only is fuel consumption reduced, but cap costs are also reduced. The 4-cylinder engine works relentlessly and is very sophisticated. Leading automakers are increasingly launching 4-cylinder vehicles, which will boost the growth of the target market through the 4 cylinders segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cylinder deactivation system market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cylinder deactivation system market.

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North American automotive industry is expected to register modest growth during the forecast period owing to the significant contribution of Mexico, which is a major player in the region's automotive industry. Mexico is also an emerging market for the production of Computer Controlled Vehicle Systems (CVS). The country offers several advantages to automakers, including cheap and skilled labor. The country has low tariffs on cars exported to the United States . These factors have prompted global automakers to move their manufacturing operations to Mexico . Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Growing demand for fuel efficiency is the primary trend in the global cylinder deactivation system market growth.

The automotive industry has increased demand for fuel efficiency, safety, and reduced emissions to promote better driving and travel experiences for consumers.

This improves the operating efficiency of automobile engines and reduces fuel costs.

Therefore, OEMs in automobiles tend to favor CDA systems as their customer requirements incline towards low fuel consumption and high-performance features.

For instance, in June 20222, Volvo Buses launched a new platform for premium coaches, which can save approximately 9% in fuel costs. The above factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Excessive oil consumption in vehicles is a major challenge to the growth of the global cylinder deactivation system market.

Due to the small pressure difference between the crankcase and cylinder, the pressure drop during cylinder deactivation can cause the oil to be transported from the crankcase into the cylinder.

Oil doesn't just stay in the head when the engine deactivates the cylinder. Instead, it is pushed out of the shaft or penetrated through the ring. This leads to oil loss.

Therefore, such technical and mechanical issues related to CDA systems are likely to hamper the growth of the focus market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Cylinder Deactivation System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cylinder deactivation system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cylinder deactivation system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cylinder deactivation system market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cylinder deactivation system market vendors

Cylinder Deactivation System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 828.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FEV Group GmbH, Hilite Germany GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Mikuni Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Schaeffler AG, Tula Technology Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Corp., DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Magna International Inc., and Tenneco Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials Market reports

