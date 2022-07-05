Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 9.81 billion | 59% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics, Download our Sample Report

Key Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 4.25% Performing market contribution: APAC at 59% Key consumer countries: China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will have the highest market growth contribution during the forecast period, with 59% of the growth originating from this region. The region is a major hub for manufacturing cylindrical lithium-ion batteries. The manufacturing units of many end-users, including manufacturers of EVs, consumer electronics, and other products, are located in this region. Among these end-users, automotive is a major end-user industry. These factors are driving the growth of the market in the region.

For additional information about the regional market, Request a Sample Report .

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

DLG (Shanghai) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. among others. are few of the key vendors in the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market.

There are various players in the global cylindrical lithium-ion battery market. The major players mainly focus on manufacturing products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. The market is competitive, and the established vendors are acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. Moreover, several new players are also expected to enter the market, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

Download our Sample Report to get a brief understanding of various vendors and their strategies.

Key Market Driver and Trend

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market.

Shift in the automotive industry to EVs:

Growing concerns over environmental pollution and a shift toward a sustainable ecosystem are leading to the adoption of EVs. Many countries have framed policies to reduce air pollution and vehicle emissions. Li-ion batteries are mainly used to power EVs. EV manufacturers use these batteries to deliver higher levels of performance. For instance, Tesla uses cylindrical Li-ion batteries manufactured by Panasonic in its Model S and Model X cars. Thus, the growing adoption of EVs owing to sustainability factors will increase the sales volume of cylindrical Li-ion batteries, which will drive the growth of the market.

Advances in cylindrical Li-ion battery capacity:

Many new cylindrical Li-ion batteries have been introduced in the market. Such batteries can provide the required output with fewer thus. Hence, the adoption of these batteries is expected to rise, which will boost the production of cylindrical Li-ion batteries and, in turn, contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our sample report

Related Reports

Lead Acid Battery Market in US by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled DLG (Shanghai) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Renewable electricity

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 DLG ( Shanghai ) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. Exhibit 45: DLG ( Shanghai ) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 46: DLG ( Shanghai ) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service

) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 47: DLG ( Shanghai ) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 53: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Padre Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Padre Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Padre Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 68: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Panasonic Corp. -Key news



Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 PowerTech Systems

Exhibit 73: PowerTech Systems - Overview



Exhibit 74: PowerTech Systems - Product and service



Exhibit 75: PowerTech Systems - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. -Key news



Exhibit 79: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio