Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow by USD 11.61 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Automotive Shift to EVs, with AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global cylindrical lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.61 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period. Shift in the automotive industry to evs is driving market growth, with a trend towards revisions in lithium-ion battery safety standards. However, safety concerns in lithium-ion batteries poses a challenge. Key market players include Altertek Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., E One Moli Energy Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Corp., Lithion Power Group Ltd., Lithium Werks, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nanograf Corp., Northvolt AB, OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Tesla Inc., The Duracell Co., TotalEnergies SE, and VARTA AG.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 11613.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries China, US, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled Altertek Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., E One Moli Energy Corp., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Corp., Lithion Power Group Ltd., Lithium Werks, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nanograf Corp., Northvolt AB, OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Tesla Inc., The Duracell Co., TotalEnergies SE, and VARTA AG

Market Driver

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), established in 1906, sets the global standard for batteries, including lithium-ion batteries. With the increasing focus on lithium-ion batteries due to their unique characteristics, the IEC has revised the battery safety standards. The IEC 62133 standard, which covers testing instructions for nickel- and lithium-based batteries, has been updated. Mechanical testing now requires specific shock and vibration testing, previously covered by UN38.3 testing. Overcharging testing involves charging batteries at 1.4 times the maximum charging voltage for 1S battery packs, compared to the previous maximum voltage charging. Labeling requirements now include IEC 61960 details: battery type, manufacturing date, rated capacity, manufacturer name, nominal voltage, and polarity markings. These revisions aim to enhance safety and reduce risks associated with cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, contributing to the growth of the global market for these batteries.

The Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. Digital cameras, battery-operated material-handling equipment, automation, and smart devices are major consumers. The renewable energy sector also drives growth, as Li-ion batteries provide efficient energy storage. Lithium ions, the key component, move between the negative electrode (carbon anode) and positive electrode (cobalt oxide cathode), releasing chemical energy and converting it into electrical energy. Li-ion batteries offer high energy density, long charge and discharge cycles, and low carbon footprint. LiCoO2 and LiMn2O4 batteries are popular types. The market's future looks bright, with advancements in automotive, medical devices, and grid energy storage applications.

Market Challenges

Lithium-ion batteries are a popular choice in the automotive industry and consumer electronics due to their high energy density and superior electrochemical performance. However, these batteries have safety concerns as they use a flammable electrolyte and are susceptible to leakage and drying out, which can lead to explosions or short-circuits. The International Air Transportation Association (IATA) has regulations limiting the shipment of Lithium-ion batteries to a 2.5-kg package due to safety concerns. Separators are a crucial component in these batteries, acting as a fuse by shutting down pores during overheating. Uneven separators can cause battery failure due to poor conductivity in dry areas, posing a risk of disastrous incidents, albeit with a low probability. These safety concerns may hinder the growth of the global cylindrical lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

The Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries and applications. Automobiles and industrial operations are major consumers, with automotive applications including electric vehicles, e-bikes, and automated guided vehicles. In electronics, laptops, mobile phones, power tools, and portable products drive demand. However, challenges exist. Government policies and GHG emissions concerns are pushing for green energy solutions. Commercial charging stations and energy storage systems are essential for electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries, with their high-power capacity, are key. Cylindrical batteries, with their cylindrical cell design, metal casing, and various electrode materials like Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Titanate Oxide, and Lithium Manganese Oxide, cater to diverse sectors like Aerospace, Marine, Medical, Industrial, Power, Telecommunication, and consumer electronics. The automotive segment, including cars and buses, is a significant market. Despite these opportunities, challenges remain. Carbon discharges during production and disposal pose environmental concerns. Regulatory pressures and consumer expectations call for more sustainable, cost-effective, and efficient solutions. Innovations in battery technology, recycling, and circular economy models will be crucial.

Segment Overview

This cylindrical lithium-ion battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Automotive

1.2 Industrial

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Lithium nickel manganese cobalt

2.2 Lithium titanate

2.3 Lithium iron phosphate

2.4 Lithium cobalt oxide Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive- The automotive segment of the Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by the increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and e-bikes. Lithium-ion batteries, including cylindrical types, offer advantages over traditional lead-acid batteries, such as higher energy density, better performance, longer cycle life, production automation, and improved security. Cylindrical lithium-ion batteries are more cost-effective due to their higher energy density, faster charging times, and longer lifespan, making them a preferred choice for leading EV manufacturers like Tesla. Government support for EVs due to environmental concerns and the deployment of subsidies and incentives are further fueling market growth. For instance, France and the UK have announced plans to ban the sale of diesel vehicles by 2040. In the e-bike segment, cylindrical lithium-ion batteries are increasingly popular due to their longer running times and faster charging rates. Technological advancements and declining battery prices are also contributing factors. The market is shifting towards 20700 and 21700 rechargeable cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, offering increased capacity and improved performance. The growth of the EV industry in the coming years is expected to continue driving the market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market refers to the global industry dedicated to producing and supplying cylindrical shaped Lithium-Ion Batteries. These batteries are widely used in various applications due to their high energy density, long cycle life, and excellent power output. They store chemical energy and convert it into electrical energy, making them ideal for consumer electronics and energy storage systems. Operating at different voltage levels, these batteries are finding increasing demand in portable electronics and automotive verticals, including electric vehicles, e-bikes, automated guided vehicles, and battery-driven vehicles. Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries consist of a Negative Electrode, Positive Electrode, Intercalated Lithium Compound, and an Electrolyte. Lithium ions move between the electrodes during charging and discharging. The batteries are rechargeable, making them a preferred choice for applications requiring high-power capacity and off-grid electrification. Despite their benefits, the production and disposal of Lithium-Ion Batteries have a carbon footprint, which is a concern for the environment and is being addressed through research and innovation in the industry.

Market Research Overview

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries: A Game Changer in Energy Storage Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Batteries are a type of rechargeable battery known for their high energy density, long cycle life, and excellent performance. These batteries store chemical energy and convert it into electrical energy when required. They are widely used in various applications, including consumer electronics, medical devices, automobiles, industrial operations, and automation. The cylindrical design offers several advantages, such as high-power capacity, long charge and discharge cycles, and compatibility with various electrode materials like LiCoO2 battery, LiMn2O4 battery, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Titanate Oxide, and Lithium Manganese Oxide. The batteries consist of a cylindrical cell with a metal casing, electrodes, and an electrolyte. The growing demand for portable electronics, electric vehicles, and green energy is driving the market for cylindrical lithium-ion batteries. However, concerns over their carbon footprint and the need for sustainable energy solutions have led to government policies and commercial charging stations promoting the use of renewable energy sources. The batteries have applications in various sectors, including aerospace, marine, medical, industrial, power, telecommunication, and automotive. In the automotive segment, they are used in electric vehicles, e-bikes, automated guided vehicles, and battery-driven vehicles. They are also used in power tools, portable products, and various smart devices. The electrodes in cylindrical lithium-ion batteries consist of a negative electrode (usually made of graphite carbon anode), a positive electrode (cobalt oxide cathode or other materials), and an intercalated lithium compound. The batteries operate at various voltages, depending on the application. The use of lithium-ion batteries in various applications contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as they offer a more efficient and sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources. However, efforts are being made to reduce the carbon footprint of lithium-ion battery production and disposal. In summary, cylindrical lithium-ion batteries are a versatile and high-performing energy storage solution with a wide range of applications and benefits. Their increasing use in various sectors is expected to drive market growth, while efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainable production and disposal will ensure their long-term viability.

