Cylus Named to Exclusive CNBC Upstart 100 List

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylus, the global leader in rail cybersecurity, today announced it has been named to the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 list as a promising company to watch. Cylus was selected from more than 600 nominees for the annual list, which highlights technology-driven companies that are breaking industry barriers.

"We are honored to be included on CNBC's prestigious list," said Amir Levintal, CEO and Co-Founder of Cylus. "Cylus' mission is to ensure that rail and metro systems worldwide tasked with transporting hundreds of millions of passengers every day and billions of dollars of goods are protected from cyber-attacks. This is why we created the first-to-market cybersecurity solution designed specifically for rail, and we are thrilled that CNBC has recognized Cylus as a breakthrough innovator in the rail industry."

As urban and mainline rail systems become increasingly advanced and connected, they also become more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. As a result, robust cybersecurity protection is necessary in order to secure the rail industry on its path toward digitization. The many new technologies implemented to improve service availability and passenger experience, and no less important, to maintain safety, introduce new potential cyber threats that must be addressed with cybersecurity. Cylus plays a key role in the modern rail ecosystem, working hand in hand with leading stakeholders to provide a comprehensive solution to these emerging cyber threats, including major rail companies in North America, Europe, and Asia, protecting their operational networks.

The CNBC Upstart 100 celebrates entrepreneurial success stories experiencing rapid growth due to their innovative products, apps, tools or services. Companies are evaluated on a wide range of quantitative metrics including scalability, sales, user growth and intellectual property. The complete list can be viewed at CNBC.com/Upstart .

About Cylus

Cylus, the global leader in rail cybersecurity, helps rail and metro companies avoid safety incidents and service disruptions caused by cyber-attacks. Cylus developed CylusOne™, the first-to-market solution designed to meet the unique cybersecurity needs of the rail industry. CylusOne detects cyber threats in signaling and control networks, trackside and onboard, facilitating a timely and effective response before any harm is done. Led by veterans from the Israel Defense Forces' elite Technological Unit together with top executives from the railway industry, Cylus combines deep expertise in cybersecurity and rail.

For more information on Cylus, visit: www.cylus.com.

