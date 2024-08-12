CYMAT ANNOUNCES MAJOR NUCLEAR ORDER

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cymat Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: CYM) (OTCQB: CYMHF) (the "Company" or "Cymat") is pleased to announce that it has received its first major order for SmartMetal™ panels used inside the NuFoam™ solution developed with our partner NUVIA. These panels will protect sensitive nuclear industry equipment in France against external aggression. This order of approximately $1M is the first phase of a total $2.7M order from NUVIA.

Cymat has been collaborating with NUVIA to integrate SmartMetal™ panels within Nufoam™ solutions to protect nuclear facilities against external threats including extreme weather and terrorism while also reducing the consequences of seismic events. NUVIA has worked for years to qualify solutions that fulfill nuclear industry requirements/processes and to provide solutions for nuclear operator needs to maintain and secure their installations.

France has the largest share of domestic electricity derived from nuclear power at 70% and is in the process of refurbishing a significant portion of its aging nuclear plants. New regulations require plants destined for life extension programs to now protect against external threats as described above.

Cymat CEO and Chairman Michael Liik stated "We are very excited to receive this first major order for a new application in the nuclear industry. Our partner, NUVIA, has advised that they expect to be placing similar size orders on a regular basis to service the extensive ongoing life extension programs for nuclear plants in France." He went on to say that "This new line of business lays a strong foundation Cymat SmartMetal™ panel sales for years to come."

Cymat Technologies Ltd. has the global rights, through patents and established know-how, to manufacture and sell Stabilized Aluminum Foam ("SAF"), a unique, ultra-light, cellular metallic material. The proprietary production process entails the injection of gases through a molten bath of alloyed aluminum infused with ceramic particles. The result is an advanced, lightweight, recyclable material that exhibits unique characteristics including customizable density and dimensions; mechanical energy absorption; thermal and acoustic insulation; and time, temperature and strain-rate insensitivity. A key benefit of this continuous foam production process is its scalability and resultant low cost of production. SAF is used in such industries as architectural design, military and automotive. Cymat markets its architectural SAF under the

Alusion™ brand and its automotive and military SAF under the SmartMetal™ brand. For further information, please visit our website at www.cymat.com .

