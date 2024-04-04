Cymbio Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Highlighting Commitment to Customer Information Security in E-commerce

TEL AVIV, Israel , April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbio, the leading marketplace and dropship automation platform for brands, today announced a significant milestone in its commitment to information security: achieving ISO 27001 certification. This esteemed certification validates Cymbio's rigorous information security practices and unwavering dedication to safeguarding customer data in the e-commerce landscape.

"In today's digital world, trust is paramount," says Roy Avidor, CEO of Cymbio. "Earning ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest standards of information security for our brand and retail partners. This achievement underscores our pledge to prioritize data protection, empowering them to operate with confidence within the increasingly complex e-commerce environment."

Cymbio's comprehensive security measures, encompassing access management, encryption, and robust incident response protocols, ensure stringent protection against unauthorized access or data breaches. By achieving ISO 27001 certification, Cymbio provides their clients with the peace of mind that their critical information, from product details to financial transactions, is secured. This allows them to focus on growth strategies within the e-commerce market.

The ISO 27001 framework streamlines compliance with the Information Security Management System (ISMS) ensuring dedication to continuous improvement and ongoing protection against any potential threat. Regular audits and updates ensure Cymbio's security posture remains completely robust.

About Cymbio

Cymbio's marketplace and dropship automation platform equips brands with a centralized hub to manage marketplaces, dropship and social commerce sales and operations. It simplifies tasks such as integration, data setup, mapping, taxonomy, onboarding, and daily management of products, inventory, orders, billing, and all operational needs. Cymbio empowers brands to achieve digital sales growth through its industry-leading automation platform. The company acts as the technological bridge between brands like New Balance, Balmain, and Lacoste, and thousands of retailers, online marketplaces, department stores, and boutiques.

