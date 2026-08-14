Cymbiotika Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

The leading wellness brand earns an honored place on the list for the fifth time in five years of eligibility

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the leading wellness brand known for its science-backed, innovative supplements, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition marks Cymbiotika's fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000—and its fifth appearance in five years of eligibility.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses in the country, celebrating companies that have achieved significant growth while driving innovation and shaping the future of their industries.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year is an incredible milestone for Cymbiotika and a reflection of what our team has built together," said Shahab Elmi, Co-Founder and CEO of Cymbiotika. "To have earned this recognition every year we've been eligible makes it especially meaningful. From the beginning, our focus has been on raising the standard for wellness through innovation, quality and an unwavering commitment to our community, and we're incredibly proud of the continued growth that has come from that mission."

Since its founding in 2019, Cymbiotika has grown from a digitally native supplement brand into a leading name in wellness, expanding its product portfolio and retail presence while remaining focused on its mission to make high-quality supplementation an approachable part of everyday life. Today, the brand continues to reach new consumers nationwide through its direct-to-consumer business and growing retail footprint, with products now available at major retailers including Target, Ulta Beauty, and Whole Foods Market.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to creating high-quality nutritional supplements that are accessible, effective, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, the brand combines advanced delivery technologies with clean, innovative ingredients to support real, measurable results. To learn more, visit www.Cymbiotika.com or follow @Cymbiotika across social platforms.

For more information, contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Cymbiotika