Cymbiotika Launches "Summer of Absorption" Campaign with Global Music Superstar Peso Pluma in time for FIFA World Cup

"90 Minutes. And All Summer Long" celebrates premium wellness, late summer nights, and Cymbiotika's nationwide availability at Target.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the science-backed wellness brand known for its patent-pending, liposomal dietary supplements, today unveiled a nationwide summer campaign in partnership with global music phenomenon Peso Pluma and Target. Timed to the world's biggest sporting event this summer, the World Cup, the campaign brings together music, culture, and next-generation wellness in a celebration of movement, recovery, and everyday rituals.

Titled "90 Minutes. And All Summer Long," the campaign was produced by The Genius Club and spearheaded by directors and creatives Kajal Patel and Spike Jordan. The debut spot authentically showcases Cymbiotika's superior absorption benefits through the lens of Peso Pluma during a landmark summer for the U.S. and Mexico, with festivities officially kicking off June 12 in Mexico City.

The video follows Peso Pluma after a late summer tour night as he makes a stop at Target, centering the story around an effortless recovery ritual featuring Cymbiotika's iconic Liposomal Vitamin C for immune support. In a casual moment of connection, he pays it forward by tossing product to a fan before continuing his night.

The campaign will continue to roll out nationwide through June and July across Instagram, YouTube, and additional digital and retail channels, spotlighting Cymbiotika products available at Target stores nationwide.

"Summer is movement, energy, ritual, and culture," said Cymbiotika CEO Shahab Elmi. "Partnering with Peso Pluma allows us to meet people in the moments they live for — from match days and music festivals to everyday routines. This campaign is about making premium wellness feel authentic, accessible, and effortless for a broader audience that hasn't always felt represented in the category."

Select activations throughout the summer will include limited-edition giveaways, QR-enabled sampling experiences, and in-store integrations designed to drive discovery in the Target supplement aisle.

The campaign also marks a major milestone in Cymbiotika's continued retail expansion following its Target debut in 2025. Within six months of launch, the brand expanded its retail assortment with Advanced Creatine and Liposomal NAD+ alongside its original four-product lineup. Cymbiotika was also recognized with the 2025 Target Partner Award for its exceptional performance and momentum at retail.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to creating high-quality nutritional supplements that are accessible, effective, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, the brand combines advanced delivery technologies with clean, innovative ingredients to support real, measurable results. To learn more, visit Cymbiotika.com or follow @Cymbiotika across social platforms.

About Peso Pluma

Hailing from Guadalajara, Mexico, Peso Pluma is a trailblazing artist known for his unique style and genuine approach. With 40 million monthly Spotify listeners, he's made history as the first artist to dominate both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S. simultaneously with two different songs. His album GÉNESIS broke streaming records, earning him his first GRAMMY® win for Best Música Mexicana Album in 2024. Plus, he became the first Mexican to ever perform at the VMAs, where he performed his hit song "LADY GAGA," the first Mexican to perform at the 2024 EMAs, and the first Mexican artist to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, twice. Last year, Peso Pluma made history as the first Mexican CFDA Ambassador for New York Fashion Week. His most recent project, a collaborative album with his cousin Tito Double P, Dinastía, continues to chart globally and has sat on the top global albums for 19 consecutive weeks, a success he brought to life on his U.S. tour - Dinastia by Peso Pluma, Tito Double P & Friends, which sold out completely. His global appeal has earned him collaborations with stars like Karol G, Cardi B, Quavo, Becky G, Eladio Carrión, Arcángel, Junior H, Ye, and more, further propelling his impressive career. Peso Pluma is not only a musical powerhouse but a cultural icon turned music mogul, with his own label and management company, Double P Records and Double P Management, in partnership with George Prajin. Peso Pluma is breaking the mold and showing the next generation of artists that a musician's superpower is remaining true to themselves.

For more information contact: [email protected].

To contact Peso Pluma: [email protected].

SOURCE Cymbiotika