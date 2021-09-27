Cymcorp Offers Holistic Help to Those Concerned About EMFs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymcorp is an innovative Canadian health and wellness business focused on cellular health. Company founder Robert Gauthier wants to offer consumers a proactive approach to holistic health. This can help address complex areas, such as the growing concern over the effect of EMFs.

EMFs (electromagnetic fields) and RF (radiofrequency) energy are common concerns. Serious levels of ionizing EMFs — such as those produced by sunlight and x-rays — have long been known to cause harm.

Thus far, non-ionizing EMFs and RF energy have remained largely under the radar. This is referring to the radiation caused by microwaves, computers, cellphones, and other electronic devices. While there isn't conclusive evidence regarding these "low threat" EMF and RF sources, there is still an ongoing debate regarding their long-term impact on consumers.

For instance, when addressing non-ionizing RFs , the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) states that "Most studies haven't found any health effects from cell phone use," adding that "A few studies have connected RF and health effects, but scientists have not been able to repeat the outcomes."

Even so, the EPA states that this is merely inconclusive and recommends ways to avoid RF exposure. WHO (the World Health Organization) also states that, to date, exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields has led to no health consequences, though it also clarifies that "some gaps in knowledge about biological effects exist and need further research."

Opposing these common views are scientists like Joel Moskowitz. Moskowitz works as a researcher in the School of Public Health at UC Berkeley and is an unabashed supporter of the concept that technology comes with negative health-related side effects. Regarding cell phones, in particular, Moskowitz states that "considerable research suggests that long-term use poses health risks from the radiation they emit."

Two decades into the 21st century, the jury is still out when it comes to the effects of non-ionizing, low-frequency EMFs and RF energy. However, the debate rages on and, until time reveals more, the risk still remains clearly possible in many people's minds.

For those who want to guard against the effects of EMFs, there has been little recourse — until now. Innovative Canadian enterprise Cymcorp has created a trio of products, which it sells in its Viprox package. These can proactively work to guard against any potential side effects of EMF radiation.

This is done through a focus on cellular health. Company founder Robert Gauthier states that "Viprox will treat you holistically," adding that "we go at the root cause of any dysfunction at the intracellular level."

Viprox's three products, GSH Complex, Triozyme Complex, and Une-Vie work to support cellular health through nutrients, digestion, and hydration. Together, they offer genuine cellular support. They also rebalance and strengthen the immune system, the first line of defense from invaders. This enables the body to fight off unwanted intruders — such as EMFs — that can disrupt its ordinary functions.

For those who are concerned about the long-term effects of low-intensity EMFs, Cymcorp's Viprox package offers an actionable solution. The company's long list of satisfied customers bears witness to the fact that its cellular-health-focused products can revolutionize life through a proactive rather than reactive approach to holistic health.

"We are the only therapy of its kind," Gauthier points out, "and we guarantee results. What have you got to lose?" It's a sentiment that rings true for many who are worried about EMFs and the lack of recourse for their potential side effects.

About Cymcorp: Cymcorp is a Canadian health and wellness brand that has been at the forefront of cellular health for over two decades. The company was created after founder Robert Gauthier asked himself the question "Isn't there a better way to combat illness and maintain our health?" The answer led to VIPROX, Cymcorp's complete health care treatment which specializes in providing GSH and supportive elements to the body in order to maintain its inherent health properties over time. Learn more about Cymcorp at cymcorp.us .

