CYMI Holdings Implements FundCount's Portfolio Accounting Solution

BOSTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a provider of integrated accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that CYMI Holdings, a single family office based in Dayton, Ohio, has gone live with FundCount software.

FundCount's portfolio and partnership accounting software is used by single and multi-family offices, hedge funds, private equity firms and fund administrators around the globe to improve the accuracy and efficiency of their operations. The software provides CYMI Holdings with an increased ability to handle the complex accounting and analysis of options that comprise a significant part of their investment portfolio.

FundCount delivers previously unavailable functionality, including the ability to sort trades by various parameters, process corporate actions and generate on-demand reports for family members. All aspects of options management from performance measurement to accounting for expirations and the income derived/lost are now done in FundCount.

"The lack of an automated solution had made it difficult to meet the family's accounting needs in a timely fashion," said Ajay Badlani, Chief Investment Officer, CYMI Holdings. "FundCount's solid portfolio accounting, full support for options, including analytics, and integrated general ledger have brought our accounting and reporting to another level."

Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount said, "CYMI Holdings had very specific requirements with a strong focus on managing options trades. The robust functionality and investment analysis capabilities in FundCount will enable the office to easily meet its current and future accounting needs. We warmly welcome CYMI Holdings to the FundCount family."

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 120 hedge funds, single and multi-family offices, fund administrators and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $125 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and three additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About CYMI Holdings

As a single-family office, CYMI works with each generation of the family to navigate the dynamics of wealth through holistic planning and innovative solutions. For over 20 years, our dedicated team has provided portfolio management, estate planning, tax compliance, and other wealth advisory services to support the family in achieving their goals.

