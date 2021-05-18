Cymptom Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymptom is proud to announce we have won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Best Product in the Cybersecurity Startup of the Year

"Cymptom embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Matan Hart, CEO and Co-Founder, Cymptom.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

About Cymptom

Founded in 2019, Cymptom's co-founders emerged from elite cyber units of the IDF, followed by several years at a major cyber vendor. Upon raising capital from State of Mind Ventures (SOMV), Cymptom based its headquarters in Tel Aviv. Cymptom's enterprise customers span North America, Europe and Israel in financial, retail, ecommerce and technology verticals. www.cymptom.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

