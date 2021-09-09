Cymptom now eliminates high-risk attack paths in Azure Cloud networks as the first always-on visibility platform securing environments that span both on-premises and cloud

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymptom , the preemptive cyber defense company, announced today that its always-on risk visibility platform now covers the Microsoft Azure Cloud in addition to on-premises networks. A first in the industry, security teams benefit from visibility into their critical attack paths that traverse between on-premises and cloud-based networks, enabling them to mitigate and preempt urgent risk from one dashboard.

Furthermore, Cymptom's agentless platform maps all attack paths throughout a hybrid environment to the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework of TTPs (tactics, techniques & procedures) adding adversary context for prioritized scoring and benchmarking.

"We are thrilled to bring full network visibility for urgent mitigation of high-risk attack paths throughout the data center and the Microsoft Azure environment on a continuously-running basis without deploying agents to enterprise security teams. Our innovative data collection and analysis technology enables cyber executives to understand where they need to invest with bench-marking tools, and to benefit from radically increased productivity and efficiency of its security teams," said Itamar Mizrahi, CEO and Co-founder, Cymptom.

"Putting it simply, Cymptom provides cyber experts with a truly comprehensive, preemptive, and simple approach to strengthen their defense throughout their hybrid environment," added Mizrahi.

"The need for risk visibility has been a challenge to the market for some time yet has become more concerning with cloud adoption and remote working. Cymptom is making a significant contribution with its visibility of viable attack paths starting in one environment and moving to the other. Adding scoring of attack paths with adversarial context mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework is an excellent way to visualize and prioritize urgent risk throughout an enterprise hybrid environment," said the Head of Information Security at a US-based Investment Firm.

About Cymptom

Founded in 2019, Cymptom's co-founders emerged from elite cyber units of the IDF, followed by several years as a red teamer and innovative researcher at a major cyber vendor. Upon witnessing enterprises invest significantly in cyber tools, but still lacking risk visibility in a continuously running, frictionless manner, motivated them to establish Cymptom. After raising seed capital from State of Mind Ventures (SOMV), led by the former managing director of Israel's Ministry of Defense and the Head of 8200, Cymptom based its headquarters in Tel Aviv. Cymptom's customers may be found in North America, Europe and Israel spanning verticals such as financial, retail, ecommerce, and utilities. Please visit www.cymptom.com or contact us for a free trial.

