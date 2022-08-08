Cymulate Adds Top Females to its Executive Team

Maria Mastakas as Chief Operating Officer and Carolyn Crandall as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Security Advocate

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the market leader in Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM), today announced two C-level executive appointments to bolster the company's leadership, namely the appointment of Maria Mastakas as Chief Operating Officer and Carolyn Crandall as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Security Advocate of Cymulate.

Maria Mastakas, named one of Utah Business Magazine's 30 Women to Watch, was CRO of threat intelligence provider Digital Shadows (acquired by Reliaquest) prior to joining Cymulate. Previously, she held executive leadership positions at Datashield, Integrated Business Solutions (IBS), and Metro Commercial Finance. Mastakas is a cyber security leader, specializing in sales and team building, with a proven track record of increasing sales efficiency and customer retention.

Carolyn Crandall, one of the Top 25 Women in Cybersecurity by Cyber Defense Magazine (2020 & 2019) and recognized as a global thought leader in technology trends, joins Cymulate from Attivo Networks (acquired by SentinelOne) where she also served as CMO and Chief Security Advocate. She is a high-impact technology executive with over 30 years of experience in building new markets and successful enterprise infrastructure companies, with a demonstrated track record of effectively taking companies from pre-IPO through to multi-billion-dollar sales. Crandall has held prior leadership positions at Cisco, Juniper Networks, Nimble Storage, Riverbed, and Seagate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maria and Carolyn to our executive team as we continue to reach key milestones," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-founder of Cymulate. "They both have rich experience and are stellar executives who will enhance the direction and growth of the company. We look forward to Cymulate's continued success with both of them helping to lead the company."

About Cymulate

Cymulate's SaaS-based Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) provides security professionals with the ability to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their on-premises and cloud cyber-security posture with visualization end-to-end across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. The platform provides automated, expert and threat intelligence led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for organizations of all cybersecurity maturity levels. It also provides an open framework to create and automate red and purple teaming by generating penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns tailored to their unique environments and security policies.

