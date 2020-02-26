Cymulate's Breach and Attack Simulation Platform Wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the most comprehensive SaaS-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, today announced that it has been awarded Gold in the Breach & Attack | Simulation, Detection and Protection category by the Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards® and has won the Breach and Attack Simulation category in Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Awards 2020.

"We're delighted to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine and Infosecurity Products Guide Awards," says Eyal Wachsman, Co-founder and CEO of Cymulate. "The whole team is honored to receive these awards in recognition of our transformative approach to security testing and our commitment to providing customers with the means to measure and optimize their security posture in order to prevent cyber attacks and data breaches."

"With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize Cymulate as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cymulate's automated BAS offering delivers continuous testing across the full kill-chain, including the ability to run the industry's first agentless APT simulation. Having recently solidified its leadership position in the BAS arena, their user-friendly approach is swiftly being adopted by enterprises across the US and Europe.

About Cymulate

Cymulate is a SaaS-based breach and attack simulation platform that makes it simple to know and optimize your security posture any time, all the time, and empowers companies to safeguard their business-critical assets. With just a few clicks, Cymulate challenges your security controls by initiating thousands of attack simulations, showing you exactly where you're exposed and how to fix it—making security continuous, fast and part of every-day activities.

For more information, visit www.cymulate.com and register for a Free Trial .

About Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online InfoSec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat the USA, and IP EXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

SOURCE Cymulate

