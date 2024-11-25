Emerging hip-hop/R&B artist CYN explodes onto the music scene today with the release of her highly anticipated debut single, "What You Want." The track is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Born Cynthia Stewart and raised between San Diego and Atlanta, CYN's sound is a vibrant blend of West Coast swagger and Southern hip-hop energy, infused with the soulful vocal stylings of R&B icons. Her unique voice and captivating lyrics are poised to make her a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

CYN Drops Debut Single “What You Want” Today

CYN's musical journey is deeply rooted in her family history. Her father, Kahlil Mitchell, was a rising rapper in the 90s, opening for artists like Sugar Free before his untimely passing. Carrying on his legacy, CYN channels her passion and resilience into her music, creating a sound that is both powerful and inspiring.

"What You Want" is a bold introduction to CYN's artistry, showcasing her versatility and undeniable talent. With its infectious beat and confident lyrics, the song is an anthem of self-empowerment and a celebration of individuality.

"This song is about owning your power and going after what you deserve," says CYN. "It's a reminder that you don't have to wait for permission to be yourself and chase your dreams."

CYN is already making waves in the Los Angeles music scene, having caught the attention of renowned artist and producer Lil Sicc. With her debut single now available, CYN is ready to connect with audiences nationwide and leave an indelible mark on the world of music.

"What You Want" is available now: https://interceptmusic.ffm.to/gqqjv7g

Connect with CYN:

Press Contact:

Andrew Caseman

2123479511

SOURCE CYN