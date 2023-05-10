Cynalytica, Inc. Announces the Release of 4G/5G Cellular for the OTNetGuard™ ICS/SCADA and OT Monitoring Platform

ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynalytica Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure, has announced the launch of its latest product offering, the OTNetGuard 4G/5G sensor. This innovative solution offers a unique capability for cellular backhaul for communications monitoring of ICS/SCADA and OT environments, providing a highly secure out-of-band monitoring capability for critical infrastructure operators.

As the threat landscape for industrial control systems and supervisory control and data acquisition systems continues to evolve, organizations need to be more vigilant than ever to monitor and protect their critical assets. The OTNetGuard platform is designed to meet this challenge head-on, offering real-time monitoring and situational awareness to help safeguard against cyber-physical attacks and operational failures.

One of the key features of the OTNetGuard platform is its ability to provide secure out-of-band monitoring capability for critical infrastructure. This means that organizations can monitor their critical assets without relying on the same network that is used for day-to-day operations. This provides an additional layer of security, ensuring that critical systems can continue to operate even in the event of a network outage.

The OTNetGuard platform also offers advanced analytics capabilities, allowing organizations to identify patterns and trends in their operational data. This can help organizations optimize their operations, reduce downtime, and increase efficiency.

"We are excited to announce the launch of 4G/5G communications for the OTNetGuard platform," said Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica. "This solution represents a significant and continued step forward in our efforts to provide innovative cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure operations. With its unique capabilities in cellular backhaul for communications monitoring and out-of-band monitoring, the OTNetGuard platform is poised to become a critical tool for organizations that need to protect their critical assets against cyber-physical threats and operational failures."

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica is a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions, helping organizations to protect their critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks while providing visibility and unique situational awareness to cyber-physical assets. With a range of innovative technologies, Cynalytica is committed to providing comprehensive, effective, and secure solutions for OT and ICS/SCADA systems.

