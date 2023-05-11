Cynalytica Inc. to Showcase Augmented Reality Capabilities with Splunk (AR) for Securing and Monitoring ICS/SCADA and OT Systems at Infosecurity Europe 2023

LONDON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynalytica Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, will be showcasing an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) solution at Infosecurity Europe 2023, which will take place from June 20-23, 2023, at ExCel London.

Leveraging Cynalytica's OTNetGuard and AnalytICS Engine with Splunk AR is designed to provide enhanced visibility and monitoring capabilities for Industrial Control Systems (ICS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), and Operational Technology (OT) systems. With the increasing complexity and sophistication of cyber-physical threats, it is essential for organizations to have real-time accessible situational awareness of their critical infrastructure. Cynalytica's application of Splunk AR offers a new way to visualize and analyze ICS/SCADA and OT systems, providing security teams with a better understanding of their environment and the ability to identify potential threats before they cause harm.

AR leverages advanced technologies such as machine learning and computer vision to generate real-time overlays of ICS/SCADA and OT systems. The AR overlay displays critical system information, such as network traffic, device status, and anomaly detection alerts, directly on top of the physical environment. This approach enables security teams to quickly identify anomalies, suspicious activities, and potential attacks in real-time, reducing response times and minimizing the impact of cyber-physical incidents.

"We are excited to showcase the application of AR, at Infosecurity Europe 2023," said Richard Robinson, CEO at Cynalytica Inc. "The applications of AR in cyber-physical monitoring and security is a potential game changer in the world of ICS/SCADA and OT cybersecurity, offering enhanced visibility, monitoring and collaboration capabilities that were previously unavailable. With the rise of cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure, organizations need to stay ahead of the curve and adopt innovative solutions to protect their assets. AR is one such innovation that can help organizations achieve better cybersecurity outcomes."

Visit Cynalytica and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Booth G80 at Infosecurity Europe 2023 to see a demonstration of the AR solution in action and learn how it can help secure your critical infrastructure.

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica is a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions, helping organizations to protect their critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks while providing visibility and unique situational awareness to cyber-physical assets. With a range of innovative technologies, Cynalytica is committed to providing comprehensive, effective, and secure solutions for OT and ICS/SCADA systems.

SOURCE Cynalytica Inc.