Cynamics and Hitachi Systems, Ltd. Forge Strategic Relationship to Fortify APAC Cybersecurity with AI-Driven Solutions - Collaboration Aims to Bolster Cyber Defense Across Asia-Pacific Through Advanced AI and IT Expertise

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cynamics announced a strategic agreement with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. to advance cybersecurity solutions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Hitachi Systems, Ltd. brings its expertise in IT solutions and infrastructure, while Cynamics specializes in cutting-edge AI-driven network security. Under this agreement Hitachi Systems, Ltd. will resell and distribute Cynamics' technologies.

The two companies aim to deliver state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that anticipate and respond to emerging threats. This collaboration not only addresses current cybersecurity challenges but also prepares businesses and organizations in APAC for future risks through innovative technologies and proactive security measures. By combining their strengths, Hitachi Systems Ltd. and Cynamics seek to establish a new standard of cybersecurity excellence in the APAC market.

"We expect a realization of a stronger protection against advanced cyber threats through the integration of Cynamics technology." said Mr. Motoaki Yamamura, the Executive Engineer of Hitachi Systems, Ltd., Global & Security Services Group.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Hitachi Systems Ltd. a leader in IT solutions for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This collaboration marks an important milestone in our company's commitment to deliver unparalleled cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions" said Eyal Elyashiv Cynamics CEO.

About Hitachi Systems Ltd. :

Hitachi Systems Ltd. is committed to promoting sustainability management and supporting social innovation initiatives within the Hitachi Group in order to achieve the goal of contributing to the realization of a truly affluent society, as stated in the Corporate Philosophy. Through our ability to solve real-world problems in various industries, we have built up a vast service infrastructure and well-trained human resources that have a solid understanding of our customers' business requirements. This can be utilized to provide a range of digitalization services and comprehensive support for our customers' digital transformations by offering Hitachi's Lumada that utilizes advanced digital technology as well as unique services in collaboration with our partners. In addition to solving social issues, we pledge to continue our efforts to improve social value, environmental value, and economic value. We aim to help boost peoples' overall quality of life and provide even higher value to our customers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hitachi-systems.com/eng/

About Cynamics:

Cynamics is the only Software as a Service (SaaS) based Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution in the market today using standard sampling protocols built-in to every gateway, patented algorithms, as well as AI and Machine Learning, to provide threat prediction and visibility at speed and scale. Built to protect networks of all sizes and complexity, its highly scalable approach discovers threats missed by competitors and provides clients and partners with an elite defense against cyberattacks, with little-to-no burden on their resources.

For more information, please visit: https://cynamics.ai

