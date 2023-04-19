Cynamics, Pioneer of Sample-based Network Detection and Response (NDR), Partners with Merlin Cyber to Meet Increasing Demand from US Federal Government

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynamics, the AI-driven cybersecurity company, is partnering with Merlin Cyber to bring its novel, sample-based network detection and response (NDR) solution to the rapidly expanding US federal government market.

A new subsidiary launched with Merlin, Cynamics Federal , will be wholly dedicated to bringing this NDR solution to the federal market, helping US government agencies safeguard critical and sensitive information from ever-growing threats.

Merlin / Cynamics (Left to right - Shay Michel, Eyal Elyashiv, David Phelps, Seth Spergel, Dr. Aviv Yehezkel, Almog Golod. Cynamics Founders (Eyal Elyashiv on the left Dr. Aviv Yehezkel on the right).

Working closely with US government agencies, Cynamics last month identified a new range of critical vulnerabilities within current protection layers. These findings, along with Cynamics' state-of-the-art proven NDR technologies, will be showcased at the RSA conference on April 24-27 in San Francisco.

"Cynamics has already been working closely with government agencies across the US, and we are excited to introduce our low-touch, built-for-scale NDR solution to the federal government in cooperation with Merlin Cyber," said Eyal Elyashiv, CEO and Founder of Cynamics.

Analogous to the accuracy of taking a blood sample, Cynamics' cloud-based solution collects less than 1% of network flow samples and uses its AI technologies to provide 100% network coverage and threat prediction for any network size and environment.

Recently, Gartner highlighted Cynamics as an NDR "emerging vendor" leveraging packet sampling as a new data-collection approach. This unique method discovers network blind spots, exposes potential backdoors, identifies anomalous behavior, and enables quick and straightforward remediation. According to Elyashiv, no other solution currently has this capability while being built-to-scale for the US federal government and the largest and most complicated networks in the world.

The solution is deployed in a frictionless way within minutes, without installing a single appliance or agent, and begins to deliver valuable insights within hours from onboarding, using only network metadata and without collecting, processing, or analyzing any sensitive or private information, which is a key advantage for the federal audience. This vastly reduces supply chain vulnerabilities.

Cynamics has hundreds of clients across the public and private sectors, of different domains, sizes, and geographies. Deep cyber expertise is not required to use and manage the solution, which makes the technology easier for government agencies to deploy.

Casting light on a little-known vulnerability, Elyashiv said that the fact that legacy mDNS (multicast DNS) and LLMNR (Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution) are used to resolve hostnames to IP addresses, by sending highly vulnerable multicast messages across local networks, enabled sophisticated attackers to map out the networks and infect them more effectively.

"Cynamics' solution offers state-of-the-art protection quickly and with surgical precision for the most valuable assets in our network," said Jad Al-Bijaly, Information Technology and Cybersecurity Manager for Guilford County, North Carolina, a trusted Cynamics customer. Other customers include the cities of Rocky Mount, Urbandale, Saratoga Springs, and others.

According to Gartner, in 2022, "the industries with the most interest in NDR continued to be the government and finance industries."

Having generated more than $4 billion in contracts to date, Merlin Cyber partners with industry-recognized companies as well as startups, seeing them through all stages of their development and go-to-market execution. Merlin Ventures, the investment arm of Merlin Group, invests most of its capital in startups from Israel, a global hub of innovation in the cybersecurity sector, accelerating them from seed to scale.

"The partnership with Cynamics reflects Merlin's commitment to providing a gateway for the most promising global cybersecurity startups to help protect America's critical digital infrastructure," said Seth Spergel, Managing Partner of Merlin Ventures. "We've been tracking the success of Cynamics and are proud to join as both an investor and a partner in helping to bring their solutions to market. Their AI-based network detection and response solution is unique and ideal for how large government networks are architected."

About Cynamics

Cynamics is the only Next Generation (NG) Cloud Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution on the market today using standard sampling protocols built-in to every gateway, patented algorithms, as well as AI and Machine Learning, to provide threat prediction and visibility at speed and scale. Built to protect networks of all sizes and complexity, its highly scalable approach discovers threats missed by competitors and provides clients and partners with an elite defense against cyberattacks, with little-to-no burden on their resources. To learn more visit: https://www.cynamics.ai/

About Merlin Cyber

Merlin Cyber is the go-to-market arm of Merlin Group, a powerful ecosystem of cybersecurity investment, technical expertise, and partner growth acceleration with 25 years of experience working with the US government. Through Merlin Cyber, federal civilian, defense, state, local and education customers access innovative, public sector-ready cybersecurity solutions that meet government requirements and mission priorities. Merlin does this by selectively partnering with best-in-class cybersecurity brands, investing in visionary emerging technologies, accelerating partner growth, and enabling the US government to successfully keep ahead of today's critical threats, accelerate modernization initiatives, and defend our nation. Learn more at merlincyber.com

