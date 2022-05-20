Cynara Ready-to-Eat Artichokes Now Available at Gelson's Markets

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynara USA, Inc.'s Ready-to-Eat Artichoke Delights have hit Gelson's Markets' grocery store shelves at all 27 locations in Southern California, including San Diego, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara.

Ready-to-Eat Artichoke Delights Cynara Grilled Artichoke Delights

The artichoke company has been redefining ready-to-eat artichokes with their new approach to packaged vegetables. Artichoke Delights are hand-picked at their peak, elaborated to perfection, brought to the right texture and flavor, and presented in a fully recyclable, BPA-free, ready-to-use tray. Prepared in various sizes and flavor options, they are perfect for multiple dishes and occasions, from an on-the-go snack to the finishing touch on appetizers, charcuterie boards, antipasto platters, soups and more. They have a 12-month shelf life, are naturally gluten free, grain free, keto friendly, vegan, non-GMO verified and contain zero trans-fats. Their natural hearts also contain two grams of plant-based protein per serving.

Gelson's is known for selling innovative, superior products and has built an upscale image with unique features, such as personal shopping services. Their high standards for only the very best, freshest food are why they were rated "Best in the West" by Consumer Reports in 2019. "Partnering with Gelson's was a no-brainer," said Nina Kalandadze, General Manager of Cynara USA, Inc. "We are thrilled to offer our delicious, prepped artichokes to consumers who value new and exciting products that are healthy and convenient."

Cynara grows, produces, innovates and distributes artichokes year-round. Their team controls and optimizes all phases of their process, from selecting each artichoke by hand to packaging and labeling. Making sure their products are developed with maximum nutritional value, minimal environmental impact, and most importantly, are delicious. By doing the prep work, they've taken all the hassle and intimidation out of enjoying artichokes.

To learn more about Cynara USA, Inc., please visit www.cynara.net/en . Follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for recipe inspiration and company news.

Media Contact: Michelle Castillo, [email protected], (914) 312-2780

SOURCE Cynara USA, INC.