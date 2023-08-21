CyncHealth Partners with Secure Exchange Solutions to Support Statewide Healthcare Connectivity

Collaboration Advances Clinical Data Exchange Across Nebraska and Iowa



ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), a Centauri Health Solutions company, and a leader in cloud-based clinical data exchange, announces an expanded collaboration with CyncHealth, the leading health data utility (HDU) and designated health information exchange (HIE) serving Nebraska and Iowa.

Serving over 5 million lives across 1,135 facilities and growing rapidly, CyncHealth needed a solution that was both scalable and able to meet existing and future industry requirements.

By selecting SES Direct, CyncHealth's network can continue to grow while meeting industry requirements for prompt electronic sharing of public health and clinical data exchange. CyncHealth needed a new DirectTrust™ accredited Health Information Services Provider (HISP) – one that offered a HIPAA-compliant solution to satisfy the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule and meet ONC Health Information Technology 21st Century Cures Act requirements. SES Direct aligns with both CMS and ONC requirements, plus the solution enables CyncHealth to support other programs, including the CMS Digital Contact requirement, the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program, Conditions of Participation, and CDC's Electronic Case Reporting (eCR) mandate.

"Ensuring the efficient flow of information is fundamental to our mission of advancing interoperability, bringing data democratization, cultivating economic value, and delivering a health data utility," says Scott Alderman, Vice President of Operations, CyncHealth. "As a trusted partner, SES helps us build stronger connections with the healthcare community we serve, ultimately benefiting the health and well-being of the population."

As the nation's largest independent HISP, SES supports the CyncHealth mission to break down barriers by delivering the right information at the point of care. The collaboration ensures secure, scalable, and seamless data exchange for all CyncHealth participants, including physicians, healthcare providers, hospitals, rural health, specialty clinics, and long-term post-acute care facilities.

"SES is honored to partner with CyncHealth as a recognized leader in healthcare interoperability in Nebraska and now Iowa," said Michele Darnell, President, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Our clinical exchange technologies enable our HIE partners and their participants to deliver exceptional patient-centric care while confidently navigating the complex landscape of connectivity in our healthcare system."

About CyncHealth

CyncHealth is a health data utility and is the designated health information exchange for Nebraska and western Iowa, connecting over 5 million lives and 1,135 facilities and counting. These cross-connections are community-wide, consisting of hospitals, specialty hospitals, rural health clinics, specialty clinics, long-term post-acute care facilities, and other entities that have valuable data for monitoring the health of populations. CyncHealth participating clinicians can better care for patients by having instant access to comprehensive and longitudinal health history, including patient encounter-level reports, diagnostic history, allergies, immunizations, and laboratory results from participating facilities. For more information, visit https://cynchealth.org/.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions company, sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI/NLP-powered clinical data analysis and review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines, and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans, and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

