Cynergence Launches its Services to Elevate Senior Leaders in Cybersecurity

Cynergence, a premier niche firm dedicated to cybersecurity, is proud to announce its official launch. Cynergence's mission is to support senior executives in their journey toward stronger cybersecurity leadership.

About Cynergence

Frederic Georgel CEO Cynergence

The Cynergence vision is to elevate organizations' resilience against cyber threats. Cynergence offers tailored services to the C-Suite to successfully lead cybersecurity at scale. Organizations that prioritize the continuous involvement of top management in the cybersecurity ecosystem are proven to be more resilient to cyber disruption, are more attractive to investors and clients, and are more sustainable.

The AWAKEN Growth Model

Cynergence has developed the most advanced cybersecurity growth model to help senior leaders acquire the needed knowledge and leadership to take an active role within the cybersecurity ecosystem. The AWAKEN Growth Model offers a seamless integration of Coaching, Training, Mentoring, and Advisory Services. Cynergence uses a person-centered approach to create a strong partnership between the Cynergence Guide (CG) and their client.

Services Offered

Cynergence provides services to C-Suite executives directly involved in the cybersecurity ecosystem, such as CEOs, CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, CPOs, CROs, CHROs, COOs, and Board Directors. For each of them, Cynergence has a tailored approach that addresses their specific needs and challenges. For example, what is the role of the CEO in the cybersecurity ecosystem? What must they know and do? When and how?

Cynergence services are offered via retainer to provide flexibility. Leaders can purchase 10, 20, 30, or more hours to use as they need. Hours that are not used can be transferred. Appointments are directly managed online by the client. Cynergence services are provided by video conference and are available to more than 35 countries.

Leadership

As CEO and founder of Cynergence, Frederic Georgel advises and supports senior leaders around the world in structuring and managing cybersecurity strategies. Frederic is widely acknowledged as a cybersecurity expert, strategic thinker, and close advisor to senior executives.

Frederic possesses 20+ years of experience in cybersecurity. In his most recent role as Executive Director at Ernst & Young (EY), he led and delivered large-scale security transformations for international companies. Frederic was also a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for an international telecommunications company, where he developed and deployed advanced cybersecurity capabilities in the US and Canada.

His academic credentials include advanced studies at Harvard Business School and Harvard University. He holds a B.S. in IT Management, in addition to multiple security certifications (C-CISO, CISM, CRISC, CSSK).

Frederic is a respected thought leader who regularly shares his insights at conferences and online. He is the author of several IT management and cybersecurity publications, including a best-seller on IT Governance. His approach combines strategic leadership, in-depth technology expertise, and outstanding interpersonal skills.

Contact Information

For additional information about Cynergence and its services, please visit www.cynergence.com .

Press inquiries:

Frederic Georgel

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +704 299 0528

