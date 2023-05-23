Cynerio Appoints Rasu B. Shrestha as Chairman of the Board

Cynerio welcomes healthcare strategist and innovator Rasu B. Shrestha, MD, MBA as Chairman of the Board to strengthen cybersecurity solutions for patients and providers.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare cybersecurity leader, Cynerio, is proud to announce the appointment of Rasu B. Shrestha, MD, MBA as Chairman of the Board for Cynerio. Dr. Shrestha brings extensive experience in healthcare innovation and commercialization to Cynerio, including spearheading a renewed focus on innovation at Advocate Health and launching new healthcare inventions, discoveries, and ideas to benefit patients and communities.

Dr Shrestha is the Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer at Advocate Health. Advocate Health is the fifth-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the United States – created from the combination of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health. He joined Atrium Health in January 2019 as their Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. Dr. Shrestha was previously with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), where he served as Chief Innovation Officer. He was responsible for driving UPMC's innovation strategy, transforming the payer-provider organization into a more patient-focused and economically sustainable system. Dr. Shrestha also served as Executive Vice President of UPMC Enterprises, where he developed inventive and commercially successful solutions to address complex healthcare challenges.

"I am thrilled to join Cynerio's board at such a critical time in the healthcare industry," said Dr. Shrestha. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in healthcare innovation and commercialization to help Cynerio expand its footprint in the US and globally, forge strategic partnerships, and continue to innovate in the healthcare cybersecurity space." Dr. Shrestha's decision to join Cynerio was driven by his desire to improve widespread security practices across the global healthcare industry.

As the healthcare industry faces an increasing number of ransomware cyberattacks, data breaches, and challenges surrounding IoT and connected devices, Cynerio's advanced cybersecurity solutions are more critical than ever.

Leon Lerman, CEO & Co-Founder of Cynerio, is excited to welcome Dr. Shrestha to the team. "Rasu is a respected thought leader and visionary in the field of healthcare information technology, and his experience in healthcare leadership both in the US and the UK makes him a significant addition to our board," said Lerman. "We look forward to working with him to strengthen our healthcare cybersecurity solutions and protect patients and providers against cyber threats."

Dr. Shrestha is a member of the Board of Directors of the Academy Health in Washington DC, as well as the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and was previously the Chairman of the HIMSS Innovation Committee, as well as Co-chair of Health Datapalooza. Additionally, Dr Shrestha is also on the Board of Directors of US Radiology, the nation's premier partnership of physician-owned radiology practices and diagnostic imaging centers. He has been recognized as "Executive of the Year" by Healthcare Dive and acknowledged as one of the "Top 20 Health IT Leaders Driving Change" and as a "Top Healthcare Innovator" by InformationWeek.

About Cynerio

Cynerio has one simple goal - to secure every IoT, IoMT, OT and IT device in healthcare environments. Our dedicated focus on the healthcare industry has led to the creation of technologies that help in preventing and responding to attacks. With capabilities ranging from microsegmentation and improved device insight to identifying exposed ePHI and stopping ransomware, Cynerio provides the technology and expertise needed to protect hospitals from a variety of cyberattacks. Learn more about Cynerio at cynerio.com or follow us on Twitter @cynerio and LinkedIn .

