Cynerio Collaborates with Microsoft to Provide Enhanced Cybersecurity for Healthcare Industry

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio, a leading provider of connected healthcare cybersecurity solutions, has announced its collaboration with Microsoft to integrate with their cloud-native SIEM and SOAR offering Microsoft Sentinel. This collaboration aims to provide the healthcare industry with a comprehensive solution to address the growing security challenges posed by medical and IoT devices.

As Leon Lerman, CEO of Cynerio, explains, "Medical and IoT devices are a black hole in the network that traditional IT security and inventory systems simply do not cover. As a result, customers are often left to balance complex regulatory requirements with the risks of everything from outdated operating systems to externally connected devices unknown to IT teams. Additionally, medical device operators are not typically security experts, making it even more challenging to maintain a secure environment."

Cynerio's integration with Microsoft Sentinel aims to address these challenges by providing IoT/IoMT/OT Device Discovery, Prioritized Risk Guidance, Behavioral Attack Detection and Response, and IT Device Support. With this integration, Sentinel will also be used for incident management, based on Cynerio playbooks.

"We are pleased to work with Cynerio to provide our healthcare customers with an integrated solution to secure their medical and IoT devices, as well as gain full visibility across their medical and IT systems" said Eric Burkholder, senior program manager, Microsoft Sentinel at Microsoft. "Through this collaboration, customers can benefit from a comprehensive and automated security platform, enabling them to identify and mitigate risks quickly and effectively."

The collaboration between Cynerio and Microsoft Sentinel will provide the healthcare industry with the necessary tools to help ensure the safety and security of medical and IoT devices. Further, this integration will enable healthcare providers to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements, while safeguarding their patients' sensitive information.

About Cynerio

Cynerio has one simple goal - to secure every IoT, IoMT, OT and IT device in healthcare environments. Our dedicated focus on the healthcare industry has led to the creation of technologies that help in preventing and responding to attacks. With capabilities ranging from microsegmentation and improved device insight to identifying exposed ePHI and stopping ransomware, Cynerio provides the technology and expertise needed to protect hospitals from a variety of cyberattacks. Learn more about Cynerio at cynerio.com or follow us on Twitter @cynerio and LinkedIn.

