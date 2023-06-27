Cynerio Harnesses the Power of Generative AI to Revolutionize Healthcare Cybersecurity

News provided by

Cynerio

27 Jun, 2023, 10:38 ET

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio, a leading provider of healthcare cybersecurity solutions and pioneer in the use of generative AI in the healthcare cybersecurity space, is pleased to announce the further integration of generative AI into its existing offerings.

"It is clear that the healthcare industry will continue to face increasing cyber attacks," said Leon Lerman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cynerio. "With 89% of hospitals experiencing cyber attacks annually, we must create enhanced approaches to improving the protections for patients, their data and the facilities that treat them."

Expanding the use of generative AI across the Cynerio 360 platform is expected to increase the depth and breadth of protections in several key areas:

Customer-Facing Features

With generative AI, Cynerio delivers enhanced search capabilities to its customers, allowing them to seamlessly navigate through the product dashboard. Instead of browsing through extensive data, customers can now easily search for specific information, focus on actionable insights, and analyze data based on custom inquiries, significantly improving operational efficiency and threat response times.

Enhanced Product Capabilities
Adoption of generative AI is expected to expand capabilities in three core areas. First, optimized device classifications will ensure quicker identification of devices and related risks. Second, auto-generation of security rules will result in faster vulnerability mitigations and increased protections. Finally, improved anomaly detection will optimize the ability to identify and address unexpected malicious behavior.

Increased CynerioLive Insight
The CynerioLive research team continues to lead the industry in detection and response of healthcare focused cyber attacks. Expanding the adoption of generative AI technologies will supercharge their capabilities in several ways:

  • Data Analysis: Sophisticated algorithms will further analyze vast amounts of data produced in healthcare environments.
  • Threat Detection: Anomalous data will be detected and subjected to deeper threat analysis. This in turn will reduce false positives and identify attacks missed by traditional systems.
  • Attack Response: Through a combination of auto-generated mitigation activities and CynerioLive expertise, customers will receive enhanced attack guidance and prevention.

Looking ahead, Cynerio is excited to leverage generative AI to further advance its innovative Attack Detection and Response (ADR) product. Increased rule generation accuracy, incident response simulations and enhanced overall efficacy of healthcare-specific threat detection and response are among the expected benefits.

"Our healthcare-specific cybersecurity solutions combined with the transformative power of generative AI will empower our customers with cutting-edge protections," added Daniel Brodie, CTO and Co-Founder of Cynerio. "The Cynerio team continues to differentiate itself from competitors and further stand out as an innovative, progressive and a truly end-to-end cybersecurity solution that an increasing number of health systems are adopting."

About Cynerio
Cynerio has one simple goal - to secure every IoT, IoMT, OT and IT device in healthcare environments. Our dedicated focus on the healthcare industry has led to the creation of technologies that help in preventing and responding to attacks. Learn more about Cynerio at cynerio.com or follow us on Twitter @cynerio and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Name: Vicki Michaeli
Email: [email protected]
This press release drafted by ChatGPT, perfected by humans

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876294/Cynerio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cynerio

Also from this source

Cynerio Harnesses the Power of Generative AI to Revolutionize Healthcare Cybersecurity

Cynerio Collaborates with Microsoft to Provide Enhanced Cybersecurity for Healthcare Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.