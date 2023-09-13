Cynerio Recognized as a Leading Vendor in Healthcare IT Security by Constellation ShortList™

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio, a leader in the healthcare cybersecurity space, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Healthcare IT Security Constellation ShortList™. This recognition reaffirms Cynerio's commitment to delivering effective security solutions to safeguard patients' lives and their critical healthcare data in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

The Constellation ShortList™ is a carefully curated list of vendors who are identified as crucial considerations for early adopters seeking innovative solutions. Compiled through rigorous conversations with forward thinking clients, independent analysis, and extensive briefings with vendors and partners, this ShortList™ is a testament to the exceptional value provided by the listed companies.

In recent years, the healthcare sector has witnessed a concerning rise in cyber attacks such as ransomware. These malicious incidents underscore the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures. Hospitals and healthcare providers have become prime targets for cybercriminals due to the sensitive and valuable patient data they hold. As proven time after time, ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations have the potential to disrupt critical healthcare services and compromise patient safety.

"Cynerio's inclusion in the Healthcare IT Security Constellation ShortList™ clearly demonstrates our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of healthcare cybersecurity," said Leon Lerman, CEO of Cynerio. "As the healthcare industry embraces digital transformation, we are honored to play a pivotal role in providing the security infrastructure necessary to protect patient data and support the delivery of exceptional care."

"More importantly, by leaving off major names from the first generation of offerings, the Constellation team has recognized a growing trend in the space," continued Lerman.  "Hospitals are quickly shifting from the 'See Now, Secure Later' approach offered by previously listed technologies, and are more focused on practical, effective protections. Cynerio is proud to be part of a list so focused on achievable protections for healthcare."

Cynerio is poised to continue its mission of fortifying healthcare organizations against evolving cyber threats while empowering them to deliver patient-centric, digitally driven care. With this latest recognition, Cynerio stands as a trusted partner in the journey toward a more secure and technologically advanced healthcare ecosystem.

About Cynerio:

Cynerio has one simple goal - to secure every IoT, IoMT, OT and IT device in healthcare environments. With capabilities ranging from microsegmentation and improved device insight to identifying exposed ePHI and stopping ransomware, Cynerio provides the technology and expertise needed to protect hospitals from a variety of cyberattacks. Learn more about Cynerio at cynerio.com or follow us on Twitter @cynerio and LinkedIn.

