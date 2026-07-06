Cynet Group Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2026 List of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms

STERLING, Va., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Group has been included in the 2026 edition of Largest Staffing Firms in the US, the annual ranking published by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The report, released on June 4, 2026, identifies the staffing firms that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue during the 2025 calendar year.

Cynet Group is ranked No. 106 in the report, with estimated 2025 U.S. staffing revenue of $254 million, per SIA's estimates. SIA identified travel nursing and allied healthcare as the company's largest revenue segments.

The SIA report is widely referenced by buyers of workforce solutions. The 2026 edition lists 214 firms that together accounted for an estimated 68.5% of the U.S. staffing market. Inclusion is based on revenue reported by participating firms or estimated by SIA from publicly available information; the figures represent SIA's estimates.

In the United States, Cynet Group operates through three divisions: Cynet Health, providing healthcare staffing for hospitals and medical facilities; Cynet Locums, providing locum tenens and temporary physician placements; and Cynet Systems, providing information technology and technical staffing.

"Inclusion in the SIA ranking reflects the work of our teams and the trust of the clients and clinicians we serve," said Ashwani Mayur, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Cynet Group. "We remain focused on delivering dependable staffing services across the markets where we operate."

About Cynet Group

Cynet Group is a staffing and workforce solutions company founded in 2010 and headquartered in Sterling, Virginia. Through its divisions — Cynet Health, Cynet Locums, and Cynet Systems — the company provides healthcare, locum tenens, and information technology staffing services to clients across North America. More information is available at thecynetgroup.com.

About the Ranking

Largest Staffing Firms in the US is published annually by Staffing Industry Analysts. SIA defines staffing revenue as revenue from the provision of temporary workers to business clients, direct hire and permanent placement, retained search, and temp-to-hire conversions. Full methodology and the complete ranking are available from Staffing Industry Analysts at staffingindustry.com.

SOURCE Cynet Health