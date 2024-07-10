Cynet Health Named in Top 20 Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2024 by BluePipes

STERLING, Va., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Health was recently recognized, for a second time, as one of The Best Travel Nursing Companies for 2024 by BluePipes. Cynet ranked #5 out of the top 20 awardees out of over 450 travel nursing agencies reviewed. Every year BluePipes selects an elite group of 20 based on an intricate and complex scoring system. This year's process included aggregating over 195,000 reviews from 5 leading review sources for every travel nursing company they can find. For the full story, please see BluePipe's announcement here on the program, the winners, and the detailed process.

"We are incredibly honored and thrilled to be recognized by Blue Pipes as one of the top 20 best travel nursing agencies. This marks the second time we've achieved this honor, having also been ranked #5 in 2022. We are immensely proud of our team's dedication and the exceptional experiences we provide to our healthcare professionals.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire Cynet Health family. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the well-being of our healthcare professionals remains unwavering. We are proud of this recognition and will continue to strive for the highest standards in the industry."

Co-CEO, COO Nikhil (Nick) Budhiraja & Co-CEO, Ashwani (Ash) Mayur, Cynet Health

Cynet Health is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing firms in the US providing Travel Healthcare services to countless hospitals, SNFs, clinics, labs, CROs, health & wellness centers, pharmacies, and other medical facilities across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, we are TJC-certified and a recognized Diversity Supplier.

A special thank you to BluePipes and their mission to simplify healthcare career management and employee onboarding. BluePipes is a healthcare career marketplace and networking platform. They empower healthcare professionals with the tools they need to manage their careers more efficiently. BluePipes also provides employers with automated job importing, high-quality job applicants, sourcing tools, networking tools, and more.

