Cynet Health Ranked # 2 in the Top Fastest Growing Companies in the Washington DC Region by the Washington Business Journal

News provided by

Cynet Health

15 Nov, 2023, 10:12 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Health was recently recognized and ranked as the #2 Fasted Growing Company out of the top 50, in the Washington DC area by the Washington Business Journal. "The List ranking comes from averaging the percent change in revenue from 2020 to 2021 and the percent change from 2021 to 2022. Companies must be headquartered in the Washington area, privately held with no parent company, and have generated at least $2 million in revenue in 2020 and $10 million in 2022 with increases each year to qualify for the List." WBJ. See the list and the rankings of some of the DMV's finest, here.

Continue Reading

"It is our distinct honor to be recognized by the WBJ as #2 of the top 50 Fastest Growing privately held companies in the Washington region.  We are humbled to be amongst these stellar companies that have experienced exponential growth over the past three years. We attribute our success to the hard work and unwavering support of our teams who raise the bar for our providers and our clients every day." - Ashwani "Ash" Mayur, Co-CEO and Nikhil "Nick" Budhiraja, Co-CEO, COO.

Cynet Health is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing firms in North America providing Travel Healthcare services to countless hospitals, SNFs, clinics, labs, CROs, health & wellness centers, pharmacies, and other medical facilities across the United States and Canada.  Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cynet Health is TJC-certified and a recognized certified minority supplier. To learn more about Cynet Health, please visit our website.

Media Contact: 
Katie Macias
katie.m@cynethealth.com

SOURCE Cynet Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.