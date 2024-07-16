Cynet Health Recognized Among Largest US Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts

STERLING, Va., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Health proudly announces its inclusion on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2024 Largest US Staffing Firms list. This prestigious list, issued annually for the past 29 years, ranks staffing firms by their US staffing revenue and highlights firms that have generated at least $100 million over the previous year. Cynet ranked #133 out of 241 companies that met the criteria. See more information on SIA, and their report here.

"We are honored to be recognized by SIA as one of the largest staffing firms in the United States," Ashwani "Ash" Mayur, Co-CEO and Nikhil "Nick" Budhiraha, Co-CEO, COO  "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support, which has enabled us to reach this significant milestone."

Cynet Health's inclusion on the 2024 list underscores its continued growth and success in the staffing industry. The company remains dedicated to providing top-tier staffing solutions and fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, and social impact.

About Cynet Health:
Cynet Health is a TJC-certified, Minority Business Enterprise providing Health Med and Health IT staffing and consulting services to countless hospitals, SNFs, clinics, labs, CROs, health & wellness centers, pharmacies, and other medical facilities across the United States and Canada. Our rigorous selection process, comprehensive support, and focus on quality ensure that we provide exceptional staffing solutions that meet the unique needs of both our clients and candidates. By prioritizing excellence and innovation, we strive to enhance the healthcare industry and make a positive impact on the communities we serve.

