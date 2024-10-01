CYNET SYSTEMS RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 100 MBE®

Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) honors CYNET SYSTEMS as one of the best in the region!

STERLING, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) is proud to announce that Ashwani "Ash" Mayur, Co-CEO and Nikhil "Nick" Budhiraja, Co-CEO & COO and Cynet Systems have been named a winner of the 2024 Top 100 MBE® Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes minority business owners in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, professionalism, and significant contributions to their communities.

The Top 100 MBE Awards®, established in 2007, evolved from the need to celebrate the creativity and innovation of regional MBEs who serve as role models and inspire the broader community.

Sharon R. Pinder, President and CEO of CRMSDC, expressed her congratulations: "Our Board of Directors, corporate members, and business community celebrate the outstanding achievements of the 2024 Top 100 MBEs®. Your dedication and hard work truly make a difference."

The awards will be presented at CRMSDC's 39th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the MGM National Harbor.

Ashwani "Ash" Mayur, Co-CEO shared, "On behalf of my business partner, Nikhil 'Nick' Budhiraja, and myself, we are both proud and excited to receive such a prestigious award and to be recognized among this remarkable group of awardees. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering support and commitment from our incredible staff, clients, and partners, who have all played a critical role in our success. We thank you for standing with us on this journey and are excited for what the future holds."

About the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC)

CRMSDC is a non-profit economic development organization dedicated to fostering growth in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia through programs and services designed to enhance the diversity and innovation of corporate supply chains. We connect corporate and government members with certified minority-owned business enterprises, ensuring these businesses thrive in a competitive marketplace.

We achieve this by rigorously certifying MBE suppliers who are at least 51% owned, controlled, and operated by ethnic minorities, providing education and advisory services to certified businesses, and facilitating strategic opportunities for corporate members and certified MBEs to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships. CRMSDC's certified MBEs generate $7 billion in annual revenue and employ over 60,000 people in the region.

Founded in 1972, CRMSDC is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the only nationally recognized MBE certifying authority. Headquartered in Maryland, we also operate an office in Northern Virginia.

Additionally, CRMSDC manages two programs funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) grants: (1) The Virginia MBDA Business Center and (2) the Capital Readiness Program (CRP). These initiatives empower minority-owned firms to create jobs, compete globally, secure contracts, and grow their businesses.

Together, these three entities form the CRMSDC MBE Business Consortium, the region's largest provider of MBE support services. For the last five years, the Washington Business Journal has recognized CRMSDC as one of the largest business advocacy organizations in the Greater Washington Region.

About Cynet

Cynet Systems, a certified MBE started from humble beginnings from a single-client operation in 2010 into one of the top staffing firms in the U.S., now serving over 200 clients. Our capabilities include providing tailored Contingent Workforce Solutions, Application Consulting, Infrastructure Services, and SOW projects. Cynet is a full-stack operation, excelling in the Technical, IT Infrastructure, Engineering, Digital, and Professional space. Servicing all 50 states and Canada, our innovative leadership has earned us recognition on prestigious lists like Forbes, Inc. 5000, NMSDC, and SIA, along with accolades as a Best Place to Work and Inclusive Workplace. Central to our success is a strong commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility, fostering a culture that embraces diverse perspectives and prioritizes community outreach. Through initiatives like mental health awareness and charitable partnerships, Cynet demonstrates that business excellence goes hand-in-hand with social impact and employee well-being.

