Cyngn Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Adoption in 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) reported continued commercial expansion as industrial AI adoption shifts from isolated pilots to scaled deployment across enterprise operations. Over the past year, the company has increased bookings, expanded deployments with customers including G&J Pepsi and Coats, and extended its reach into new sectors such as agriculture through Chandler Automation. These developments reflect a broader transition underway in industrial environments, where autonomous systems are increasingly being implemented as repeatable infrastructure across facilities, rather than limited-use experiments.

Last month, Cyngn deployed four autonomous DriveMod Tuggers to Vann Family Orchards. It's part of a broader roll-out of its autonomous material handling solutions to the agricultural sector.

AI Moves From Pilot to Production

Over the past year, Cyngn's business has tracked a broader shift in applied AI: from experimentation to deployment in real-world operations. In 2025, the company tripled DriveMod Tugger bookings year-over-year, while deployments at customers including Vann Family Orchards, G&J Pepsi, and Coats moved beyond initial pilots into fuller production environments.

Across its installed base, early single-route automations are evolving into multi-vehicle, multi-workflow systems. This progression reflects a broader trend in industrial AI adoption—where initial proof-of-concept deployments increasingly expand into standardized infrastructure within facilities.

Targeting High-Frequency Industrial Workflows

Cyngn's expansion has centered on environments where automation delivers immediate operational impact: repetitive, high-frequency material handling tasks.

In 2025, the company extended its reach beyond traditional warehouse and manufacturing environments into agriculture through a partnership with Chandler Automation. This move expands Cyngn's dealer network into food processing and packaging, sectors that share similar workflow characteristics with industrial logistics.

"The strategy reflects a focus on identifying operational patterns that can be replicated across industries, rather than pursuing isolated use cases," said Cyngn CEO, Lior Tal. "By concentrating on repeatable workflows, Cyngn positions its autonomous vehicle deployments as scalable systems rather than one-off integrations."

Expansion Within the Enterprise

Cyngn reported record expansion activity among existing enterprise and Fortune 100 customers, underscoring a shift from initial adoption to broader organizational rollout.

Deployments that began as limited implementations are increasingly expanding across additional routes, workflows, and facilities. This pattern aligns with how industrial technologies are typically adopted, starting with contained use cases before scaling across operations once performance is validated.

Capital and Leadership Aligned to Scale

Cyngn has paired its commercial momentum with steps to support longer-term growth.

In January, the company appointed Ran Makavy to its Board of Directors, adding experience in scaling platform operations from his roles at Lyft and Facebook.

In March, Cyngn completed a $9.65 million registered direct offering, extending its financial runway to 2028. The company also introduced strategic priorities around mergers and acquisitions and asset-based balance sheet expansion, signaling an intent to pursue both organic growth and targeted expansion opportunities.

Positioning Within the Industrial AI Cycle

Cyngn's recent progress reflects a broader transition underway across industrial sectors. As labor constraints persist and facilities look to increase throughput, autonomous systems are increasingly evaluated as infrastructure rather than experimentation.

Within this context, Cyngn's 2026 focus is on scaling deployments, expanding within existing customers, and extending its reach into adjacent industries where automation can be standardized across operations.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn