MENLO PARK, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. ("Cyngn", NASDAQ: CYN) has been chosen to supply its DriveMod Tuggers for industrial automation to John Deere's operation in Dubuque, Iowa. Cyngn is a supplier of AI-powered autonomous vehicle and data solutions based in Menlo Park, CA.

Cyngn Joins John Deere Supply Base

"We are thrilled to be working with Deere, a company that has a long history of producing cutting-edge technology that yields amazing products for its customers," said Cyngn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "Our product offering achieves immense validation from being selected by a world-leading brand like Deere."

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Investor Contact:

Don Alvarez, CFO

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Luke Renner, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyngn