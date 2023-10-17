Cyngn Secures U.S. Patent for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

17 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET
- New application leverages protection and method of computation acceleration for autonomous driving systems
- Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted six additional patents, bringing the total US patents granted to 16
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11767034-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle and driving solutions. This new patent protects the system and method of computation acceleration for autonomous driving systems.
"Cyngn is committed to strategically safeguarding our intellectual property by growing our patent portfolio," said Lior Tal, chief executive officer of Cyngn. "These patents will play a pivotal role in our mission to deliver exceptional products. The recent addition of Cyngn's newest patent underscores our dedication to pioneering autonomous technology with an unwavering focus on safety and scalability."
Since August, the Company has announced six additional patents as a result of its proprietary technology. Common themes of the patents include flexible vehicle sensor systems, multi-channel sensing and obstacle detection, computation acceleration, and adaptive systems that leverage real-world and simulated data.
The acquisition of these additional patents brings the Company's total US patents to 16, further solidifying its position as a leader in the autonomous industrial sector.
Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:
|
Patent Number
|
Title
|
Publication Date
|
US-11,767,034
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF
|
9/26/2023
|
US-11,760,368
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-
|
9/19/2023
|
US-11,747,454
|
GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,762
|
SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,747
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,750
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,679,726
|
VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS
|
6/20/2023
|
US-11,673,577
|
SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE
|
6/13/2023
|
US-11,668,833
|
OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS
|
6/6/2023
|
US-11,651,583
|
MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING
|
5/16/2023
|
US-11,614,527
|
SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA
|
3/28/2023
|
US-11,592,565
|
FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION
|
2/28/2023
|
US-11,555,928
|
THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT
|
1/17/2023
|
US-11,372,115
|
VEHICLE LOCALIZATION
|
6/28/2022
|
US-11,186,234
|
VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS
|
11/30/2021
|
US-11,169,271
|
OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS
|
11/9/2021
For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO.
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.
Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.
Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).
Find Cyngn on:
- Website: https://cyngn.com
- Twitter: http://twitter.com/cyngn
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq
Cyngn Investor/Media Contact:
Bill Ong
Cyngn Inc.
[email protected]
650-204-1551
SOURCE Cyngn
Share this article