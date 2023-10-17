Cyngn Secures U.S. Patent for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

New application leverages protection and method of computation acceleration for autonomous driving systems

Since August 2023 , Cyngn has been granted six additional patents, bringing the total US patents granted to 16

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11767034-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle and driving solutions. This new patent protects the system and method of computation acceleration for autonomous driving systems.

Cyngn Patent Portfolio

"Cyngn is committed to strategically safeguarding our intellectual property by growing our patent portfolio," said Lior Tal, chief executive officer of Cyngn. "These patents will play a pivotal role in our mission to deliver exceptional products. The recent addition of Cyngn's newest patent underscores our dedication to pioneering autonomous technology with an unwavering focus on safety and scalability."

Since August, the Company has announced six additional patents as a result of its proprietary technology. Common themes of the patents include flexible vehicle sensor systems, multi-channel sensing and obstacle detection, computation acceleration, and adaptive systems that leverage real-world and simulated data.

The acquisition of these additional patents brings the Company's total US patents to 16, further solidifying its position as a leader in the autonomous industrial sector.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number Title Publication Date US-11,767,034 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF

COMPUTATION ACCELERATION FOR

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING SYSTEMS 9/26/2023 US-11,760,368 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-

LOOP ADAPTIVE SIMULATION FOR

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/19/2023 US-11,747,454 GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-

BASED OBJECT DETECTION 9/5/2023 US-11,745,762 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE

TRAJECTORY PREDICTION FOR

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/5/2023 US-11,745,747 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE

DISTRIBUTION OF AUTONOMOUS

DRIVING COMPUTATIONS 9/5/2023 US-11,745,750 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-

SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING IN

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING USING A

DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE 9/5/2023 US-11,679,726 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 6/20/2023 US-11,673,577 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE

RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 6/13/2023 US-11,668,833 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 6/6/2023 US-11,651,583 MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING 5/16/2023 US-11,614,527 SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA

SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM 3/28/2023 US-11,592,565 FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION

PERCEPTION 2/28/2023 US-11,555,928 THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT

DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL

INTELLIGENCE 1/17/2023 US-11,372,115 VEHICLE LOCALIZATION 6/28/2022 US-11,186,234 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 11/30/2021 US-11,169,271 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

