Cyngn Secures U.S. Patent for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Cyngn

17 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • New application leverages protection and method of computation acceleration for autonomous driving systems
  • Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted six additional patents, bringing the total US patents granted to 16

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11767034-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle and driving solutions. This new patent protects the system and method of computation acceleration for autonomous driving systems.

Cyngn Patent Portfolio
Cyngn Patent Portfolio

"Cyngn is committed to strategically safeguarding our intellectual property by growing our patent portfolio," said Lior Tal, chief executive officer of Cyngn. "These patents will play a pivotal role in our mission to deliver exceptional products. The recent addition of Cyngn's newest patent underscores our dedication to pioneering autonomous technology with an unwavering focus on safety and scalability."

Since August, the Company has announced six additional patents as a result of its proprietary technology. Common themes of the patents include flexible vehicle sensor systems, multi-channel sensing and obstacle detection, computation acceleration, and adaptive systems that leverage real-world and simulated data.

The acquisition of these additional patents brings the Company's total US patents to 16, further solidifying its position as a leader in the autonomous industrial sector.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number

Title

Publication Date

US-11,767,034

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF
COMPUTATION ACCELERATION FOR
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING SYSTEMS

9/26/2023

US-11,760,368

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-
LOOP ADAPTIVE SIMULATION FOR
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

9/19/2023

US-11,747,454

GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-
BASED OBJECT DETECTION

9/5/2023

US-11,745,762

SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE
TRAJECTORY PREDICTION FOR
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

9/5/2023

US-11,745,747

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE
DISTRIBUTION OF AUTONOMOUS
DRIVING COMPUTATIONS

9/5/2023

US-11,745,750

SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-
SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING IN
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING USING A
DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE

9/5/2023

US-11,679,726

VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS

6/20/2023

US-11,673,577

SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE
RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR
AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

6/13/2023

US-11,668,833

OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS

6/6/2023

US-11,651,583

MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING

5/16/2023

US-11,614,527

SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA
SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM

3/28/2023

US-11,592,565

FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION
PERCEPTION

2/28/2023

US-11,555,928

THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT
DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL
INTELLIGENCE

1/17/2023

US-11,372,115

VEHICLE LOCALIZATION

6/28/2022

US-11,186,234

VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS

11/30/2021

US-11,169,271

OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS

11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO.

About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Cyngn Investor/Media Contact:
Bill Ong
Cyngn Inc.
[email protected]
650-204-1551

SOURCE Cyngn

