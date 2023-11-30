Cyngn to Attend the American Aerospace and Defense Summit with Motrec International Inc. to Capitalize on Recent Commercial Announcements

Cyngn will attend the American Aerospace and Defense Summit with Motrec International Inc. on December 4-5, 2023 in Fort McDowell, AZ.

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, will attend the American Aerospace and Defense Summit with Motrec International Inc. on December 4-5 at the We-Ko-Pa Resort near Phoenix. The American Aerospace and Defense Summit is a leadership-focused event about maximizing manufacturing production, enhancing operational capabilities, and minimizing threats and risks throughout supply chain operations.

Cyngn American Aero & Defense Summit Event

"Manufacturing in the aerospace and defense sectors requires incredible towing capacity and the ability to haul thousands and thousands of pounds across vast facilities," said Lior Tal, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn. "Before Cyngn, it was nearly impossible to automate these workflows, which meant hundreds of forklift drivers would typically shuttle materials around the facility. Today, Cyngn's industry-leading autonomous DriveMod Tugger boasts an incredible 6,000-pound towing capacity. This makes us a perfect partner for the companies and decision makers we look forward to meeting at this event."

If you'd like to meet with executives from Cyngn while at the American Aerospace and Defense Summit, visit https://www.cyngn.com/contact.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

