Cyngn's Proprietary Computer Vision Achieves Arauco's Complex Application Requirements by Utilizing Ouster Lidar in a Multi-Sensor System

Cyngn uses Ouster's REV7 lidar sensors to maximize DriveMod's self-driving capabilities and detect pallet stack attributes

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, recently secured a pre-order of 100 DriveMod Forklifts from Arauco , a global provider of sustainable forestry products. Once deployed, this order represents up to $5 million in annual recurring EAS license revenues while addressing only a small portion of Arauco's existing forklift fleet.

Cyngn uses Ouster’s REV7 lidar sensors to maximize DriveMod’s self-driving capabilities and detect pallet stack attributes

Cyngn and Arauco announced their collaboration after a successful paid project that achieved Arauco's requirements for moving large, heavy wood bundles on unstandardized pallets; the requirements were previously unmet by existing industrial automation solutions. Arauco initially selected Cyngn for the project based on the Company's demonstrated ability to operate many different vehicle types autonomously using its advanced DriveMod software. The project was executed successfully in collaboration with BYD, resulting in a first-of-its-kind electric autonomous BYD forklift ("DriveMod Forklift").

DriveMod is an end-to-end autonomy system that enables the conversion of standard industrial vehicles into fully autonomous ones by utilizing Ouster's advanced lidar sensors, other AV hardware components, and Cyngn's software stack and AI models. DriveMod can be installed into new vehicles off the assembly line or retrofitted into existing vehicles. With advanced lidar sensing, the DriveMod platform performs at levels higher than autonomous industrial vehicles that use legacy sensor technology.

Since partnering with Ouster in January 2023 and adding the REV7 digital lidar sensor to its DriveMod platform , Cyngn has delivered products to customers and forged partnerships to manufacture electric autonomous DriveMod Stockchasers (Columbia Vehicle Group), DriveMod Tuggers (Motrec), and DriveMod Forklifts (BYD) with leading manufacturers eager to meet the growing demand for autonomous industrial vehicles.

"Cyngn is pushing the boundaries of industrial autonomy with their AI-powered DriveMod platform," said Angus Pacala, CEO of Ouster. "By adding our high-performance REV7 sensors to the DriveMod platform, Cyngn gives eyes to its industrial vehicles, allowing them to navigate seamlessly and extract rich insights from their environment in any condition."

Cyngn developed proprietary computer vision algorithms that are bundled into a Pallet Stack Attribute Estimation sub-system within the DriveMod perception stack. DriveMod also uses lidar to inform the location of its vehicles within the site. Fusing sensor data from lidar and other sensors, DriveMod's advanced autonomy software enables:

Position and pose estimation of DriveMod Forklifts within a site with centimeter-level accuracy and 6 degrees of freedom

Detection and identification of pallet stacks

Precise localization and orientation of pallet stacks relative to the DriveMod Forklift

One-shot pallet stack enumeration (counts the number of pallets in a stack from a single viewing)

Detection of edges and center of pallet pockets

"Ouster's high-quality sensors enable the impressive performance of Cyngn's autonomous vehicles," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "The vertical field-of-view the lidar provides is critical for indoor environments and gives DriveMod Vehicles more coverage of blindspots than a human operator."

Cyngn's DriveMod platform, supplemented by Ouster lidar and outfitted to a growing number of material handling vehicle models will continue supporting modern manufacturers around the globe by tackling labor shortage challenges, enhancing workplace safety, and improving operational efficiency.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cyngn Media Contacts:

Bill Ong

Cyngn Inc.

[email protected]

650-204-1551

Susan Donahue

Skyya PR for Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN)

[email protected]

651-283-8700

Cyngn Investor Contact:

Ben Mimmack

Cyngn Inc.

[email protected]

214-587-8533

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn