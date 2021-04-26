Cynosure Expands Best-In-Class Potenza™ RF Microneedling System with New Fusion Tip for Enhanced Topical Penetration

WESTFORD, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure announced today the U.S. launch of its one-of-a-kind Fusion Tip, the newest addition to its best-in-class Potenza™ radiofrequency (RF) microneedling system. With its dual-air chamber design, the Fusion Tip captures and releases air towards the skin with each pulse, enhancing the penetration of topicals into the skin by 67% for maximum results.

"We're constantly challenging ourselves to drive innovation forward and deliver differentiated technologies that allow our customers to provide better, more customizable treatments for their patients," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "The Fusion Tip is the first and only RF microneedling tip on the market designed to enhance the penetration of topicals deeper into the dermis, improving the quality of your skin. This is a real game changer for RF microneedling and we're proud to be at the forefront of this next-level technology."

The Fusion Tip is the latest addition to Cynosure's Potenza system, the world's first 4-mode RF microneedling device, which uses ultrafine needles and radiofrequency energy to penetrate the top layer of the skin, triggering the body's natural healing process to regenerate new collagen and elastin. Unlike other treatments on the market, Potenza treatments can be performed on all skin types, anywhere on the body and any time of year. Now with the single-use, disposable Fusion Tip, practitioners can maximize topical penetration while tightening the skin through soft tissue coagulation, revolutionizing the standard microneedling treatment.

"Potenza's new Fusion Tip enables me to confidently deliver topicals deeper in the dermis, allowing me to reach where it matters most," said Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson of Modern Dermatology in Westport, CT. "By enhancing the penetration of topicals into the skin, I am able to maximize patient results."

Of the Potenza system's four modes (monopolar or bipolar, delivered at either 1 MHz or 2 MHz frequency), the Fusion Tip operates in monopolar at 1 MHz for deep and wide RF delivery and enhanced tissue engagement and topical penetration. While three to five treatments at roughly four to six weeks apart are recommended, patients may notice improvements in their skin after the first or second treatment and will continue to see improvements six to 12 months post-treatment.

The Fusion Tip is commercially available in the U.S. and only compatible with Cynosure's Potenza device. To learn more about the Potenza device and its applications, please visit www.cynosure.com/potenza.

To learn more about Cynosure, please visit www.cynosure.com.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, and reduce cellulite. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

