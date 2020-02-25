Cynosure Launches Potenza™ Radiofrequency Microneedling Device Expanding Company’s Growing Skin Revitalization Portfolio

The new standard in RF microneedling, the Potenza device's four modes (monopolar or bipolar, delivered at either 1 MHz or 2 MHz frequency) offer more customized microneedling treatments for patients than ever before and allow practitioners to deliver both shallow and deep treatments on a single system. The device's monopolar RF mode delivers energy across a large area of tissue for deep heating and skin tightening through soft tissue coagulation, not only on the face, but anywhere on the body. The bipolar RF mode offers more concentrated delivery of energy to treat superficial tissue and provide ideal skin revitalization results. The groundbreaking device is also equipped with Tiger Tip™ technology, the first semi-insulated needles of its design which allow practitioners to expand the treatment zone and address more tissue per treatment, which translates to quicker sessions for patients, without sacrificing the epidermis. The device is also armed with a single-needle handpiece designed to target and improve blemishes.

"Our goal at Cynosure is to provide our customers with revolutionary technologies so they can consistently deliver outstanding results," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "Potenza takes the microneedling category to a new level by offering unprecedented flexibility for doctors, which translates to personalized treatments and satisfied patients with exceptional outcomes."

Potenza treatments use ultrafine needles and radiofrequency energy to penetrate the top layer of the skin and trigger the body's natural healing process to regenerate new collagen and elastin. Unlike some other skin revitalization options on the market, Potenza treatments can be performed on all skin types, anywhere on the body and any time of year.

"Potenza is a highly advanced RF microneedling device with versatility that is unmatched," said Dr. Robert Weiss of Maryland Dermatology Laser, Skin and Vein Institute. "The device's four modes allow me to individualize and optimize treatments for my patients who seek out our practice for having the most effective and state-of-the-art technologies."

To learn more about Potenza and its applications, please visit www.cynosure.com/potenza.

To learn more about Cynosure, please visit www.cynosure.com.

Indications for Use

The Potenza radiofrequency microneedling device is intended for electrocoagulation and hemostasis of soft tissue for dermatologic conditions. Potential side effects include temporary redness, temporary tingling, and burning sensation while receiving treatment. Like all medical procedures, not all patients are suitable for the treatment. A qualified practitioner is solely responsible for evaluating each subject's suitability to undergo treatment and for informing those being treated about any risks involved with the treatment, pre-and postoperative care, and any other relevant information. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed.

About Cynosure

Cynosure develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

SOURCE Cynosure