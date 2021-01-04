Cynosure Nabs Marketing Expert Katie Cheng As New Chief Marketing Officer

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure announced today that Katie Cheng will join Cynosure as its new Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 25 years of diverse experience in consumer and professional brand and product marketing across the beauty, medical device, and electronics industries, Cheng will help cultivate and transform insights into new, industry-leading innovations to further expand Cynosure's global product portfolio that will drive growth and help support customers and partners for continued success.

"Katie's proven track record of consumer and professional marketing strategy and execution is one of the many reasons we are eager to have Katie join our team," said Cynosure CEO Todd Tillemans. "Her global experience in transforming businesses, accelerating category growth, and pioneering new platform innovations will help Cynosure and our customers expand our market, gain market share, and delight consumers."

Cheng most recently served as CMO at luxury audio company, Bowers & Wilkins. Prior to that, as VP of Marketing at Samsung Electronics America, Katie more than doubled unaided brand awareness and accelerated Samsung's home electronics share from #4 to #1. Prior to Samsung, Cheng developed extensive beauty experience at Johnson & Johnson with her 12-year tenure, where she was Group Brand Director of the Global Franchise organization responsible for innovation strategy and pipeline development for such flagship brands as AVEENO®, Clean & Clear® and Neutrogena®.

"I am excited to get back into the world of beauty and skincare, and to be able to work with a company such as Cynosure, which has both an extensive, innovative portfolio and a strong reputation with the dermatology community," said Cheng. "Especially in these changing times with people's attitudes towards beauty and self-care evolving and taking on new meaning – I'm looking forward to uncovering insights that can help make a marketing impact across the globe – so we can further delight our practitioners, as well as our patients."

"We are incredibly excited to have Katie join the Cynosure leadership team," said Sandi Peterson, Chairman of Cynosure, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner. "Katie brings outstanding depth and breadth of global experience in the beauty, medical device and consumer electronics industries. She will be instrumental in accelerating platform innovations to deliver outstanding patient outcomes and crafting powerful marketing campaigns to enable our customers to grow much faster."

Cheng holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts in Oriental Studies from the University of Pennsylvania College of Arts & Sciences. She has won multiple awards and recognition, including two Effie Awards, and was named one of Dealerscope's "Most Powerful Women in Consumer Electronics."

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

