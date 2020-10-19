Cynosure Names MedTech Leader Sujat Sukthankar Executive Vice President of Research & Product Development

"There is no better person to help drive category growth than Sujat," said Cynosure CEO Todd Tillemans. "During his tenure at Boston Scientific, Sujat and his team were responsible for multiple award-winning and industry-shaping products. Now at the helm of Cynosure's R&D team, the possibilities to deliver continued breakthrough innovations are limitless."

Prior to his time at Becton Dickinson where he worked as the head of engineering for their Catheter Care Medication Delivery business, Sukthankar served as the Vice President of R&D in Boston Scientific's Urology & Pelvic Health (UroPH) division and was a member of the UroPH Management Board and the Boston Scientific Technical Executive Committee. Previous positions also include Vice President of Device R&D at Endo Health Solutions, General Manager of multiple divisions within Best Medical International (BMI) and founding member and Vice President of R&D at Rosses Medical Systems.

"I'm thrilled to join the Cynosure team—a team passionate about bringing new technologies to the world of medical aesthetics," said Sukthankar. "I see great opportunity to drive innovation in this space and bring faster, more efficient products and solutions to market so that health care professionals can more effectively treat a wider range of skin types and conditions."

"As a veteran of the medical device industry, Sujat brings with him a wealth of knowledge in energy-based systems, including lasers and radiofrequency (RF)," said Sandi Peterson, Chairman of Cynosure and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner. "With a distinguished track record at some of the most prominent MedTech companies, we couldn't be happier to welcome Sujat to the team."

Sukthankar holds a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Akron and a Master of Business Administration from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. He has authored and co-authored several publications in peer-reviewed journals and holds multiple patents.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

