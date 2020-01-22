Cynosure Names Todd Tillemans, Former Unilever and Hershey Executive, as CEO Along with Other Key Leadership Additions

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure, LLC, a leader in medical aesthetics systems and technologies, today announced new leadership appointments to accelerate the company's business transformation and growth plans.

Todd Tillemans, a highly respected global business leader with 30 years of experience in personal care, beauty, food and beverage, becomes Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Mr. Tillemans is the former President of Hershey's flagship U.S. business generating over $6.5 billion in annual sales. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions across Unilever's skin and personal care portfolio where he helped build powerful global personal care brands, including Dove, Axe, Vaseline, Ponds, and Degree.

"Todd is an inspiring executive with demonstrated success building diverse and talented executive teams and motivating them to achieve transformational success," said Sandi Peterson, Chairman of Cynosure and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner. "He understands that sustainable growth is the product of sound strategic vision, innovative consumer insight, and a passion for executional excellence."

Mr. Tillemans succeeds Erik Anderson who joined Cynosure from Hologic in 2017 as Vice President of Sales and led the organization as President for the past six months under Hologic Inc.'s ownership prior to its acquisition by funds managed by CD&R.

"It's a privilege to be joining Cynosure where the growth opportunities are so significant and supported by many powerful macro tailwinds, including broader interest in treatment options across demographics, technological enhancements that allow for safe, effective non-invasive procedures, and a larger pool of healthcare professionals and medical spas offering aesthetic medical services," said Mr. Tillemans. "I look forward to collaborating with the entire Cynosure global team to leverage their past success as well as invest in new capabilities and technologies to further accelerate the delivery of best-in-class innovation."

In other leadership developments, Cynosure announced that Jorge Pinedo, former Senior Vice President at Johnson & Johnson, will join the company as Executive Vice President, International, to lead the company's growth initiatives across global geographies. Mr. Pinedo most recently led Johnson & Johnson's $600 million Vision Care business in Asia-Pacific. He previously held senior roles at Hasbro, Mead Johnson Nutrition and Bristol-Myers, having strong experience across consumer, retail and medical device markets.

The company also appointed Cynosure's former Chairman and CEO, Michael Davin, to the board of directors, along with Michelle Freyre, former President of Johnson & Johnson's U.S. Beauty business. Under Mr. Davin's leadership as CEO from 2003 through 2017, Cynosure achieved compound annual revenue growth of over 20% and became one of the largest and most profitable companies in the medical aesthetics industry. Ms. Freyre worked at Johnson & Johnson for 20 years, all within the beauty category and most recently as President of the U.S. Beauty business. In this role, she held responsibility for the company's market-leading, iconic portfolio of beauty brands including NEUTROGENA®, AVEENO®, CLEAN & CLEAR®, LUBRIDERM®, NEOSTRATA®, and ROGAINE®.

"We are very pleased to welcome each of these talented and high-energy executives to the Cynosure team," said CD&R Partner, Derek Strum. "Todd brings an incredible track record of building global businesses; Jorge adds extensive international experience in consumer medtech; Michael offers valuable industry expertise from his highly successful tenure at Cynosure; and Michelle provides deep experience with global beauty brands. We are extremely fortunate to add their collective experience to the company's leadership."

About Cynosure

Cynosure develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve women's health. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

