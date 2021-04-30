Cynosure to Acquire MyEllevate, Innovative Minimally Invasive Facial Rejuvenation Treatment

"Acquiring MyEllevate will broaden Cynosure's already extensive surgical product portfolio, enabling us to offer this ground-breaking procedure in combination with other energy-based skin tightening technologies for optimal, long-lasting results," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "Also known as the Zoom Lift, MyEllevate has gained popularity recently as more patients look for minimally invasive solutions to improve their appearance in today's world of virtual meetings. It's a cutting-edge treatment, and we're thrilled to be able to offer this highly sought-after procedure to our customers so that they can bring out the Beautiful Energy in everyone."

MyEllevate, performed with the ICLED light guided suture system, is the first and only patented light guided technology for use in soft tissue approximation and the elevation of sub dermis and underlying muscle. This one-time use disposable surgical kit enables the placement of a suture support system through a series of guided needle punctures for a less invasive approach.

"We are very excited to join forces with a company at the forefront of beauty aesthetic innovation that prioritizes both patient outcomes and customer satisfaction," said Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD, FACS Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Inventor of the MyEllevate System. "As procedures like neck and face lifts continue to decline in popularity due to their invasiveness and extensive recovery time, patients are seeking new and innovative options. With Cynosure's global reach and leadership, we'll have the opportunity to enter new markets and expand access to MyEllevate and its long-lasting facial rejuvenation results."

"The innovative MyEllevate System expands our global commitment to minimally invasive surgical treatments, delivers on a key unmet consumer need and delivers optimal patient outcomes," said Sandi Peterson, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner and Chairman of the Board of Cynosure.

MyEllevate can be performed under local anesthesia in a surgeon's office and can be used as a stand-alone procedure or in combination with other treatments such as TempSure® Surgical or SmartLipo® laser lipolysis treatments and energy-based skin tightening technologies.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, and reduce cellulite. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

