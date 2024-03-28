CYNTHIA BAILEY PARTNERS WITH KINDRA TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT VAGINAL HEALTH DURING MENOPAUSE

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindra , the menopause and vaginal health brand, announces actress and model Cynthia Bailey as brand ambassador to raise awareness for menopause and vaginal wellness by heightening the conversation around the sexual health of women at every age. As long-term champions for breaking down stigmas around women's health, Bailey and Kindra share a vision to increase conversations around the vast spectrum of needs as it relates to a woman's sexual health. Vaginas have no expiration date, and Kindra's array of care, solutions, and services cater to the needs of vaginal health and sexual wellness.

"Women's health is notoriously ignored outside of puberty and fertility. We believe in the importance of being upfront about our changing bodies and Cynthia has done exactly that by sharing her own personal journey over the years," said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, Kindra founder and CEO. "At Kindra we are unwaveringly dedicated to providing meticulously researched, scientifically-backed suite of medical-grade solutions that address the intricate changes caused by shifting hormones"

Kindra is dedicated to the well-being of vaginas. Whether it's embracing the transitions of menopause, tackling contraceptive dryness, or navigating postpartum challenges, Kindra provides women and their healthcare practitioners with clinically-backed, trusted solutions and educational resources on vaginal health and sexual wellness. As a brand ambassador to Kindra, Bailey will be sharing content on her social media channels and in paid advertisements to spark the conversation about women's vaginal health and sexual wellness at any age. Consumers can use promo code "CYNTHIA" to save 15% on Kindra products. Bailey's favorite products include the Daily V System , V Hydration & Relief Duo , Soothe Bath Soak , and Say More Conversation Cards , which are highlighted at https://ourkindra.com/pages/cynthia-bailey-partnership .

"Shortly, after celebrating my 50th birthday, I started to notice changes within my body that I had never experienced before," said Cynthia Bailey, actress, model, and Kindra brand ambassador. "My symptoms included hot/cold flashes, weight gain, mood swings, fatigue, vaginal dryness, loss of sex drive, and so much more. It took me a few years to figure out exactly what was happening to my body, and after doing my research about menopause, I realized that what I was going through was not uncommon. I discovered alarming statistics that about 75% of women facing menopause do not undergo clinical treatment. This experience has not only allowed me to learn more about my body but has encouraged me to clear up the misconceptions about menopause in order for all women to continue to live their best lives. As a woman who loves supporting other women, I think that this is a conversation that should be had out loud with absolutely no shame. I am so excited to partner with Kindra to use my voice and my platform to educate women who are going through menopause while also making them feel loved and supported."

Kindra offers a collection of products with clean ingredients that provide symptom relief for dryness, irritation, and shifting pH, such as their innovative Daily V System , Daily Vaginal Lotion , V Relief Serum , Soothe Bath Soak, and Core Supplement . These products are formulated to help women feel comfortable and confident in their skin, no matter their age or stage of life.

For more information on Kindra, please visit: ourkindra.com .

About Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Denise Bailey is an American former super model, actress, television personality, and entrepreneur mostly known for her 11-year tenure on the hit BRAVO reality series, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". Bailey began her career at the age of 18, after being discovered by the modeling agency, Wilhelmina Models. She would go on to grace the cover of Essence, while taking the world by storm walking runways for Fashion Week in Paris, New York, Milan, and more.

In 2001, Bailey was filmed by the iconic photographer, Annie Lebovitz, alongside her sisters in the modeling world: Iman, Beverly Johnson, Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks for Vanity Fair.

Post-modeling, Cynthia continues to build her empire: launching her luxury bag line CB Vior, a long standing partnership with Seagram's beverages, and various movie and television appearances including "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" (Peacock/NBC), Celebrity Big Brother (CBS) Lifetime's "Cruel Instruction" in a leading capacity, and most recently - BMF Season 3 for the STARZ network set to premiere Q1 2024.

Cynthia Bailey, a woman of all trades, continues to show that with hard work and determination - all things are possible for her loyal growing audience.

About Kindra

Kindra is a breakthrough company dedicated to the well-being of vulvas and vaginas, building the much-needed category of scientifically-backed solutions, education, and community for women over 35 navigating vaginal health and sexual wellness. Kindra helps women prepare for, manage, and embrace their changing bodies and profound hormonal shifts, with products recommended by 2,000+ OB/GYNs, urologists, pelvic health experts, and sex therapists/educators. Through hormone-free, physician-backed, patent-pending solutions that target some of the most disruptive vaginal health symptoms, Kindra's community of women are finding relief and feeling empowered.

