Cynthia Day Honored as a 2026 Georgia Titan 100

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia Day, President and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank, has been named one of the 2026 Georgia Titan 100, a prestigious recognition celebrating Georgia's Top CEOs and C-Level Executives. This honor acknowledges leaders who exemplify visionary courage, relentless growth, uncompromising integrity, radical accountability, and a generosity of spirit that sets them apart in their industries.

The Titan 100 program recognizes 100 of Georgia's most influential executives across diverse sectors, including marketing, healthcare, construction, technology, financial services, and non-profit organizations. Collectively, these honorees and their companies generate more than $133.2 billion in annual revenue and employ over 643,000 people across the region and beyond.

"This recognition celebrates not only what Cynthia has achieved but the enduring impact she is creating for her teams, her industry, and her community," said Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President of Titan 100.

Cynthia Day shared her thoughts on the honor:

"I am deeply humbled to be recognized among such an extraordinary group of leaders. This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of my entire team at Citizens Trust Bank," said Cynthia Day. "For over a century, we have worked to empower individuals and businesses through financial solutions that strengthen communities. This honor reinforces our commitment to making a lasting impact."

Cynthia Day will be formally honored at the Titan 100 Awards Celebration on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at The Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta. The event will bring together Georgia's most influential business leaders for an evening of celebration, networking, and collaboration. Additionally, Ms. Day's accomplishments will be featured in the 2026 Titan 100 Digital Book, a curated showcase distributed nationally to highlight the leadership and impact of all honorees.

By joining the Titan 100, she becomes part of an exclusive nationwide network of over 2,500 Titans, fostering opportunities for collaboration and innovation across industries.

About Citizens Trust Bank

Citizens Trust Bank has been a pillar in the community for over 100 years. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the bank continues to focus on delivering personalized service and financial solutions tailored to meet the changing needs of its customers. Founded on a strong legacy of promoting economic equality and community well-being, Citizens Trust Bank is more than just a traditional financial institution. It is committed to empowering individuals and future generations for financial success. Today, the bank's core mission remains unchanged — to provide customized services that help communities thrive. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the bank offers its common stock under the trading symbol CZBS the bank maintains an online presence Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and the Citizens Trust Bank Learning Channel on YouTube. Discover more at www.ctbconnect.com.

About Titan 100

Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-Level executives in various regions, celebrating their leadership, vision, and influence in shaping industries and driving growth.

SOURCE Citizens Trust Bank