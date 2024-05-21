CYNTHIA ERIVO TO HEADLINE STONEWALL DAY ON JUNE 28 AT HUDSON YARDS IN NEW YORK CITY

Hosted by E!'s Justin Sylvester, Pride Live's benefit concert will also feature Lina Bradford as resident DJ and performances by Conchita Wurst, BETTY, Loren Allred and more.

Stonewall Day continues to serve as a fundraiser in support of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, which opens on June 28.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Live , a leading social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winner and two-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will headline Stonewall Day 2024. Audiences will gather for an unforgettable celebration of love, diversity, and resilience to honor the legacy of Stonewall and bring all generations together in solidarity for full LGBTQ+ equality. The benefit concert will be held on Friday, June 28, returning for the second year to the vibrant Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards on Manhattan's West Side.

Pride Live Stonewall Day 2024 Cynthia Erivo / Photo Cred. Mark Seliger

"I'm honored to perform at Stonewall Day and commemorate the legacy of Stonewall: in the face of hate and discrimination, the queer community rose up together and fought for the spaces where we could be free through music and dance," said Erivo. "With the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, this Stonewall Day is particularly special, as we come together to build a space that shares LGBTQ+ history and inspires all generations to fight for equality for all. I want my performance to inspire and uplift the audience to celebrate this meaningful moment."

Showcasing talents across the LGBTQ+ community, Stonewall Day will come to life with a dynamic powerhouse lineup. The annual celebration will be hosted by Justin Sylvester, the co-host of E!'s Daily Pop, with musical entertainment including nightlife icon Lina Bradford as resident DJ; performances by Austrian artist and singer Conchita Wurst; indie pop trio BETTY; multi-platinum singer-songwriter Loren Allred; and remarks by Schuyler Bailey and other speakers. Additional performers, speakers and in-person appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I am excited to be joining Pride Live for this year's Stonewall Day – it will truly be one for the books," said Sylvester. "I can't wait to see everyone's bright and beautiful faces as we come together to celebrate and amplify the LGBTQ+ community."

Founded in 2018 by Pride Live, Stonewall Day is a day of awareness dedicated to uniting LGBTQ+ artists and allies, with a mission to uplift the community and commemorate the historical impact of Stonewall during New York City Pride.

In addition, the benefit concert will continue raising funds for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service that will open on June 28, 2024, marking the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion.

Culminating nearly six years of development and a $3.2 million investment, the SNMVC will serve as an educational resource, offering an immersive experience and welcoming all people to engage in LGBTQ+ history and culture through in-person and virtual tours, lecture series, exhibitions, a theater and visual arts displays. Upon entering the space, visitors will have a multifaceted learning experience that speaks to today's generations, encouraging them to carry forward the Stonewall legacy and the on-going fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. The Visitor Center opens on Friday, June 28, and entry for the public is free of charge. For more information on hours and the visitor experience, please visit https://stonewallvisitorcenter.org/ .

"We are beyond thrilled to have the inimitable Cynthia Erivo and this incredible group of artists, performers, and activists join us for Stonewall Day," said Ann Marie Gothard (she/her), Chair of the Board of Directors, Pride Live. "With Hudson Yards as our grand stage, we are grateful for their continued support and providing a beautiful space in New York City for our community to gather. This June 28 is not only a celebration of Stonewall Day, but a historic milestone with the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, a testament to the collective resilience and power of the LGBTQ+ community."

"Stonewall Day is one of New York City's most inspiring annual celebrations," said Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies. "We couldn't be more proud that Hudson Yards will once again host the LGBTQ+ community for this electrifying event supporting Pride Live's mission and encouraging all generations to continue the Stonewall legacy."

Pride Live has enlisted an illustrious group of notable supporters, named Stonewall Day Ambassadors, who participate in Stonewall Day. Stonewall Day Ambassadors have included Andy Cohen, Chelsea Clinton, Angelica Ross, Christian Siriano, Anna Wintour, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Donatella Versace, Dustin Lance Black, George Takei, Madonna, and Whoopi Goldberg, among many other influential luminaries. In addition to remarks from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, Stonewall Day has previously featured a star-studded lineup of performers including Christina Aguilera, Kesha, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hayley Kiyoko, and Mila Jam.

For information on ticketing and programming for Stonewall Day 2024, please visit the Eventbrite page here and further connect by following Pride Live and the performers across social media channels. Join the conversation on social by using the hashtag #StonewallDay and tag Pride Live: Instagram @prideliveofficial ; Facebook @PrideLiveOfficial ; Twitter @REALPRIDELIVE .

